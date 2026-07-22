I-Octane & Seanizzle Reunite for New Caribbean Anthem 'Balance Pan Yuh Hand'

“Balance Pan Yuh Hand” Cover

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Kingston to the World: I-Octane and Seanizzle Reunite with New Anthem "Balance Pan Yuh Hand" From Kingston to the world – whenever reggae powerhouse I-Octane and hit-making producer Seanizzle join forces, the result is almost always undeniable. Their latest collaboration, "Balance Pan Yuh Hand," continues a musical partnership that has delivered memorable records and infectious vibes for more than a decade.The chemistry between I-Octane and Seanizzle is nothing new. Together, the pair has created fan-favourite tracks including "Wine & Jiggle," "Gal A Gimmi Bun," and "Badda Dan Dem." Whether crafting dancefloor anthems or songs rooted in authentic Caribbean energy, their collaborations have consistently connected with audiences both at home and across the diaspora. "Balance Pan Yuh Hand" proudly adds another chapter to that legacy.Blending infectious rhythms with unmistakable Caribbean flavour, "Balance Pan Yuh Hand" comes as more than just another summer release. It's a feel-good anthem designed to bring people together on dance floors, at street dances, beach parties, festivals, and family gatherings throughout the Caribbean and across the diaspora. Built on Seanizzle's signature production and I-Octane's unmistakable vocals, the record captures the vibrant spirit of Caribbean culture while offering listeners a welcome escape from the pressures of everyday life.For nearly two decades, I-Octane has remained one of reggae and dancehall's most consistent voices. Across an 18-year career filled with hit records, unforgettable performances, and timeless anthems, he has continued to evolve while staying true to the authenticity that has earned him fans around the world. "Balance Pan Yuh Hand" is another reminder of his ability to create music that connects with people of all ages and backgrounds."This song will be played globally. It's a vibe! Something to take your mind off all the chaos and seriousness happening in the world right now. I want people to dance when they hear this. Man and woman together. Let's bring that back," said I-Octane.Producer Seanizzle believes the song already has the momentum to become another Caribbean favourite."This is definitely a banger. We sent it out to DJs across the Caribbean already and the feedback has been great. Looking forward to all the good vibes this track will bring," said Seanizzle.With its infectious groove, memorable hook, and universal appeal, "Balance Pan Yuh Hand" is poised to become a soundtrack for celebrations across the region and beyond. More than a seasonal hit, the single embodies the warmth, joy, and togetherness that define Caribbean culture. At a time when the world can often feel heavy, I-Octane and Seanizzle deliver a reminder that music still has the power to unite people, lift spirits, and create unforgettable moments.As Caribbean music continues to influence global culture, "Balance Pan Yuh Hand" stands ready to carry that energy from Kingston to New York, Toronto, London, Africa, and everywhere Caribbean music is celebrated."Balance Pan Yuh Hand" is now available on all major digital streaming platforms.For more details follow on Instagram:@realioctane @seanizzlemusic@blingblangwork @beautifulpeoplemgt

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