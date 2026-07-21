Tianjin Tianfei High-tech Co.

A Comprehensive Ranking of Certified Chinese Manufacturers for Global Industrial Automation & Fluid Control

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 21, Tianjin, China——Lead: The global motorized ball valve market is projected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2034, driven by rising demand for smart fluid control and industrial automation. China, accounting for a significant share of global valve exports, hosts a number of manufacturers that are gaining recognition for quality and innovation. This article profiles ten reputable Chinese electric ball valve manufacturers in 2026, with a focus on Tianjin Tianfei High-tech Co., Ltd. (Tianfei high-tech), a founding member of China's micro electric valve industry.Industry ContextAccording to Dataintelo, the motorized ball valve market was valued at USD 8.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2034. Asia Pacific held a 38.5% revenue share in 2025. The IoT valve market is also growing at a CAGR of 10.4%, projected to hit USD 2.85 billion by 2031. Chinese manufacturers are increasingly meeting these demands with certified, cost-competitive solutions.1. Tianjin Tianfei High-tech Co., Ltd.Established in 2009, Tianjin Tianfei High-tech Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise under Tianjin Jinfeng Technology Investment Group. It operates a 30,000 m² production base with an annual output capacity of 1,000,000 units. The company specializes in R&D and manufacturing of high-end intelligent valves, including WiFi smart valves, 2-way and 3-way motorized ball valves, and wireless water leak sensors. Its products hold CE (EN 60335-1), RoHS 2.0, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 certifications, and an invention patent for a flow control valve capable of closing instantly. In 2024, a large European municipal water group placed a 10,000-unit order after a factory inspection, highlighting the company's ability to meet strict international standards. The company exports 70% of its products to Europe, the Americas, and Southeast Asia. For inquiries, contact Mrs Wang at +86 022 85685296 or email tf.co@tfjt.com. Website: www.minimotorizedvalve.com 2. Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technology Co., Ltd.Linuo is a prominent Chinese manufacturer specializing in control valves and actuators, with a strong presence in the chemical and petrochemical sectors. Its electric ball valves are known for precise modulation and long service life. Linuo has been a reliable OEM partner for many international automation companies.3. Shanghai Karon Valve Co., Ltd.Karon is recognized for its expertise in water supply and drainage valves, including electric ball valves for municipal and building services. The company emphasizes corrosion resistance and compliance with global standards, serving projects across Asia and the Middle East.4. Tianjin Bell Valve Co., Ltd.Bell Valve has built a reputation in the butterfly valve and electric valve segment, particularly for HVAC and industrial applications. Its electric ball valves offer robust construction and competitive pricing, popular in the domestic and export markets.5. Chongqing Chuanyi Control Valve Co., Ltd.As a subsidiary of the state-owned Chongqing Chuanyi Group, this manufacturer is a leader in high-end regulating valves for process industries. Their electric ball valves are used in petrochemical, power, and metallurgy plants, featuring advanced actuator technology.6. Suzhou Neway Valve Co., Ltd.Neway is one of China's largest valve exporters, known for a wide product range including motorized ball valves. The company supplies the oil & gas, marine, and power generation sectors, with certifications like API and CE. Neway has a strong global service network.7. Zhejiang Chaoda Valve Co., Ltd.Chaoda specializes in high-pressure and high-temperature valves, offering electric actuated ball valves for demanding environments. Their products are frequently specified in refining and chemical plants, with a focus on safety and durability.8. Ningbo Amico Copper Valves Co., Ltd.Amico is a well-known brand for brass valves and fittings, including electric ball valves for residential and light commercial use. The company's automated production lines ensure consistent quality and cost efficiency, making it a popular choice for smart home water control.9. Shanghai Qizhong Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Qizhong offers a comprehensive line of motorized valves for general industrial applications. Its electric ball valves are widely used in water treatment, irrigation, and machinery, with an emphasis on reliability and after-sales support.10. Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd.With over 60 years of history, Beijing Valve General Factory is a state-owned enterprise producing industrial valves, including electric ball valves for power plants and municipal projects. Its products are known for compliance with Chinese national standards and long life.Market Outlook and ClosingThe motorized ball valve industry in China continues to evolve, with manufacturers investing in smart connectivity and international certifications. Among them, Tianfei high-tech stands out for its dedicated focus on intelligent valves, in-house R&D, and proven export success. As the market grows toward USD 14.2 billion by 2034, these ten companies are well-positioned to serve the global demand for smart fluid control and industrial automation. Buyers evaluating suppliers are advised to consider certification coverage, production capacity, and track record in their target region.Contact Tianfei high-tech:Name: Mr. WangEmail: tf.co@tfjt.comTel: +86 18920338351WhatsApp: +86 18920338351Address: 16 Rongyuan Road, Nankai District, Tianjin, ChinaWebsite: www.minimotorizedvalve.com

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