Idaho State Police Arrest Texas Man After Pursuit, Crash, and Multi-Agency Search in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers arrested a Texas man Monday afternoon after a vehicle pursuit, crash, and extensive multi-agency search in Jerome County.

At approximately 8:10 a.m., ISP was notified by the Caldwell Police Department that a stolen 2017 GMC box truck equipped with a GPS tracking device was in the Jerome area. As troopers responded, Caldwell Police provided updated location information. Troopers located and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, leading officers on an approximately 18-mile pursuit.

During the pursuit, the driver drove recklessly, attempted to ram an ISP patrol vehicle, and continued fleeing despite tire deflation efforts. The pursuit ended when the truck left the roadway and crashed in a cornfield.

The driver fled on foot, prompting law enforcement to establish a containment perimeter and conduct a coordinated search. The driver later approached a nearby residence and contacted the homeowner. The homeowner notified law enforcement, and the driver fled as a trooper approached. However, the driver then surrendered without incident, and no force was used during the arrest.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Texas man, was not injured. Following the crash, he was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and is expected to be booked into the Jerome County Jail upon his release. The suspect will be charged with felony eluding, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft, resisting and obstructing, and additional charges as the investigation continues.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ISP was assisted by the Caldwell Police Department, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and Twin Falls Police Department. A private citizen also volunteered drone expertise to assist law enforcement during the search.

The incident disrupted traffic and affected nearby residents for approximately six hours while officers conducted the search. No outstanding threat remains to the community.

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Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho