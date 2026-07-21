FireHawk® Bioherbicide Raises $8.1 Million AUD In Funding to Advance Alternative Weed Control

Fundraising milestone comes as the company gears up for rapid expansion

We are thrilled about this news. This capital will provide us with a strong basis to help progress our operational plans and support us through this next phase of growth.” — Dr. Frank Glatz, Managing Director at Contact BioSolutions

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Contact BioSolutions, the maker of FireHawk® Bioherbicide , has completed an $8.1 million AUD ($5.6 million USD) capital raise through the conversion of options, with participation exceeding 98%. This exceptional rate reflects strong confidence in the company's Board of Directors. This capital will enable the fast-acting, non-selective contact herbicide, which is already gaining traction across Australia and the United States, to speed up growth and make significant advances towards profitability.This announcement comes on the heels of a number of other significant milestones for the company. FireHawk Bioherbicide Super Concentrate recently received approval from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) . Alongside APVMA approval, FireHawk’s Ready-to-Use andSuper Concentrate products have been certified for use in organic and regenerative systems through Southern Cross Certification (Cert. No. 24001). FireHawk’s Super Concentrate product is slated for market launch throughout Australia soon.“We are thrilled about this news, especially in these tough times for startup funding,” said Dr. Frank Glatz, Managing Director at Contact BioSolutions. “This capital will provide us with a strong basis to help progress our operational plans and support us through this next phase of growth.”In the U.S., FireHawk’s RTU product has been EPA-registered in all 50 states. Its Super Concentrate product has been registered in 48 states and is expected to gain CDPR approval to register in California this fall. The company also recently secured a $25k order from a regenerative farm in Texas, providing them with additional working capital to expand operations while demonstrating clear momentum in the regenerative agriculture space.FireHawk Bioherbicide uses nonanoic acid, a fatty acid formulated with patented delivery technology to control weeds, grasses, moss, and algae without residual soil activity. It begins working on contact and kills only what it touches, showing visible results in as few as 1-3 hours. FireHawk Super Concentrate contains 85.26% nonanoic acid, making it viable for a range of commercial, industrial, and agricultural settings, subject to local label approvals and regulations.Its innovative formula has allowed FireHawk to build momentum among its target markets as users seek to navigate an evolving regulatory landscape. As the regenerative agriculture movement continues to influence weed management practices across the globe, FireHawk stands poised to become a significant player in Australia and beyond.About Contact BioSolutionsContact BioSolutions develops and manufactures proprietary, high-performance, bioherbicides that support regenerative agriculture and sustainable landscapes. The company holds a strong patent portfolio and is driven by the global trend towards sustainable weed management and regenerative agriculture. Its FireHawk Bioherbicide product is gaining traction as a fast-acting weed control solution for commercial, professional, and agricultural users. FireHawk is currently seeing growing international adoption, expanding across key markets including Australia and the United States.

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