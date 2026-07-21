World Heritage Committee Gathers to Protect Humanity's Legacy

Each addition to the List reflects years of technical evaluation, drawing on the expertise of UNESCO's advisory bodies. This process is what gives the List its credibility: it is not simply a registry of beautiful or historic places, but a carefully verified testimony to the diversity of cultural and natural heritage worldwide.

Inscription, however, is only the beginning. The Committee's work at each session also includes reviewing the state of conservation of World Heritage properties. The dual task of expanding the List responsibly while saf guarding what is already inscribed sits at the heart of five strategic objectives that guide UNESCO's approach to World Heritage: