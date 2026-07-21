Chairman Guthrie Delivers Remarks on 12 Pieces of Legislation to Strengthen Public Health Efforts and Expand Access to Medical Innovation for American Patients

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, delivered remarks on the House floor for 12 bills aimed at promoting the health and wellbeing of Americans across the country.

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 1703, the Choices for Increased Mobility Act of 2025, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 1703, led by my colleague Representative Joyce of Pennsylvania. This bill provides greater clarity on Medicare Part B payment rules for manual wheelchairs and ensures that ultralightweight manual wheelchairs have appropriate Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System codes.

"Mobility device use has increased over the past few decades, with more seniors relying on wheelchairs to maintain their independence and quality of life.

"Medicare beneficiaries should not be limited in their ability to access the right wheelchair to help them move freely in their daily lives.

"Ultimately, the payment clarifications in this legislation are intended to improve access to wheelchair upgrades among Medicare beneficiaries who choose to do so.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 2715, the Destruction of Hazardous Imports Act, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 2715, led by my colleagues Representatives Higgins and Carter of Louisiana, which updates FDA authorities to allow for requiring that an importer destroy any FDA-regulated product refused entry into the U.S. due to public health risk.

"Currently, in cases where an FDA-refused product is not destroyed at the port of entry, FDA has observed some importers 'port-shopping" to reimport refused products back into the U.S. through an alternate port of entry.

"'Port-shopping' has allowed foods and consumer products contaminated with pathogens like Salmonella and Listeria to enter our supply chains and put Americans at risk.

"This legislation will strengthen FDA's enforcement authority over counterfeit and illicit products and deter illegal tactics that pose significant public health threats to our fellow Americans.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 2821, the FDA Modernization Act 3.0, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 2821, led by my colleagues Representative Carter of Georgia and Representative Barragan, which requires the Secretary of HHS to publish rules amending certain regulations by replacing references to 'animal' tests, data, studies, models, and research with the broader term 'nonclinical' tests, data, studies, models, and research.

"Biomedical research typically utilizes animal models to explore biological processes, analyze diseases, and explore potential therapies.

"However, given the ethical concerns and scientific limitations of animal testing, researchers have increasingly turned to new approach methodologies to evaluate drugs when scientifically justified.

"The scientific community has worked diligently to balance animal welfare concerns and the value of animal tests in research. I am pleased with the progress to date and look forward to seeing continued evidence-driven advancements in this space.

"Lastly, I want to commend the Administration for their work to phase out animal testing where it is scientifically appropriate and for achieving their key goals in the first year of implementing the Roadmap to Reducing Animal Testing in Preclinical Safety Studies.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 4348, legislation To reauthorize the Kay Hagan Tick Act, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 4348, led by my colleagues Representatives Smith of New Jersey and Doggett, which reauthorizes the National Strategy and Regional Centers of Excellence in Vector-Borne Disease and the CDC's cooperative agreements with health departments in high-risk areas for vector-borne diseases.

"Vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas carry dangerous diseases, and vector-borne diseases can happen to anyone and can have debilitating effects. Preventing these diseases is a bipartisan issue that I hope we can all support.

"In addition to thanking the bill sponsors for their leadership in advancing efforts to reduce the alarming threat of vector-borne disease, I also want to thank the Administration for their support of this bill and their commitment to the American people by combatting Lyme disease, which affects almost half a million Americans annually.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 5160, the Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Reauthorization Act of 2025, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 5160, led by my colleagues Representatives Smith and Matsui, to reauthorize the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation program and the National Cord Blood Inventory program.

"The C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation program supports patients across the country with identifying, matching, and facilitating the distribution of bone marrow, peripheral blood stem cells, and cord blood donors for those who need blood stem cell transplants. This is critically important for those patients without a related family member who's able to donate.

"For some patients, blood stem cell transplants are an opportunity for remission or even a cure when other treatments have failed, and this bill ensures patients have access to these life-saving opportunities.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 3747, the Accelerating Access to Dementia and Alzheimer's Provider Training (AADAPT) Act, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 3747, led by my colleagues Representatives Balderson and Barragan, which would reauthorize the Technology-enabled Collaborative Learning Program.

"The TCLP health education model connects health care professionals through interactive videoconferencing, which helps meet people where they are by promoting access to specialty care for people who otherwise may not be able to access it because of where they live.

"This is a valuable tool for clinicians to both continue learning and improve their existing knowledge of best practices to best support and care for the patients right in their communities.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 2001, legislation To amend the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize a grant program for addressing dental workforce needs, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 2001, led by my colleagues Representatives Kelly and Simpson, which reauthorizes a grant program that helps states develop and implement programs to address the need for dental professionals in areas facing a workforce shortage.

"Oral health is foundational to a person's overall health, as poor oral health may cause issues with daily tasks like eating, which negatively impacts a person's ability to take part in school or work.

"This legislation is a bipartisan effort to help improve the oral health of all Americans by ensuring that communities across the nation have access to oral health care despite dental workforce shortages.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 1493, legislation To reauthorize and make improvements to Federal programs relating to the prevention, detection, and treatment of traumatic brain injuries, and for other purposes, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 1493, led by my colleagues Representatives Pallone and Bacon, which would reauthorize HHS programs that allocate resources for traumatic brain injury prevention, improving access to TBI rehabilitation and TBI patient advocacy systems.

"TBI is a significant public health burden and a major driver of death and disability. In 2021 alone, there were over 69,000 TBI-related deaths.

"Though we make every effort to prevent TBI from occurring in the first place, it is critical that when a TBI occurs, we are prepared and ready to employ resources that support patients in their recovery and rehabilitation.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 4541, the EARLY Act Reauthorization of 2025, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 4541, led by my colleagues Representatives Wasserman Schultz and Miller-Meeks. This bill reauthorizes funding for the Breast Cancer Education and Awareness Requires Learning Young, which supports critical education, outreach, and provider training efforts through HHS, acting through the CDC to close the gaps between screening and detection of breast cancer in women under the age of 45 and those at high risk.

"Breast cancer is the second most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among American women, claiming the lives of roughly 42,000 women annually.

"The EARLY Act has played a significant role in increasing breast cancer awareness and prevention efforts, and we must vote today to ensure future generations of women continue to benefit from these efforts.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 3491, the DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act of 2025, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 3491, led by my colleagues Representatives DeGette and Hudson. This bill would authorize the INCLUDE Project at the National Institutes of Health, which advances research into Down syndrome to improve the health and quality of life of individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

"This Project investigates conditions that affect people with Down syndrome as well as the general public, with the hope of improving our understanding of the condition and advancing quality-of-life outcomes for individuals with Down syndrome and patients facing similar medical issues.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 6238, the NIH IMPROVE Act, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 6238, led by my colleagues Representatives Underwood and Fitzpatrick, which authorizes the Implementing a Maternal Health and Pregnancy Outcomes Vision for Everyone Initiative within the National Institutes of Health.

"According to CDC estimates, more than 80 percent of pregnancy-related deaths and roughly half of severe maternal morbidity events could be prevented.

"That is why it is so essential for us to advance the IMPROVE Initiative, which supports research into identifying and reducing preventable causes of maternal death and ways to improve maternal health outcomes.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."

Chairman Guthrie's remarks on H.R. 8205, the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Reauthorization Act of 2026, as prepared for delivery:

"I rise today in strong support of H.R. 8205, led by my colleagues Representatives Quigley and Calvert. H.R. 8205 reauthorizes the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Reauthorization Act, which has supported critical research and development for ALS therapies.

"The ACT for ALS program has worked to expand access to key therapies for both individuals with ALS and those with other rare neurodegenerative conditions.

"It is imperative that we pass this bill today to continue advancing research and therapeutic development in the fight against this disease.

"To all my fellow Americans living with ALS and their caregivers, I want to take a moment to recognize your resilience and commitment to a better future for yourselves and other patients with ALS. I stand with you and I ask that my colleagues do the same.

"I encourage my colleagues to support this bill."