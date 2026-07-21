Olympus Insurance Wins 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Florida homeowner insurer recognized with multiple awards, highlighting the company's commitment to an exceptional workplace experience.

This one means a lot, because it's not about a product or a number — it's about how our people show up for each other, and for our customers, every single day.” — Tim Stroble, CEO of Olympus Insurance

JACKSONVILLE , FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympus Insurance Company has been named a 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award winner by Energage across seven of eight categories, in addition to being recognized as a Top Workplace in the financial services industry. Energage, a workplace culture and human resources technology firm, presented the awards based on survey responses from Olympus employees. The Top Workplaces program has a 19-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.“This one means a lot, because it's not about a product or a number — it's about how our people show up for each other, and for our customers, every single day,” said CEO Tim Stroble. “Invest in people, back them up, and great work naturally follows.” Olympus’ Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. The awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. Olympus was honored in the following categories:• Employee Appreciation: Companies where employees report feeling valued for their contributions.• Employee Well-being: Organizations that prioritize employee health and wellness.• Innovation: Workplaces where employees at all levels contribute new ideas.• Leadership: Companies whose leaders are seen by employees as trustworthy and informed about front-line customer needs.• Professional Development: Organizations that invest in employees' career growth.• Purpose & Values: Companies whose mission and values are reflected in day-to-day operations.• Work-life Flexibility: Employers that offer employees flexibility in how and where they work and have managers who care about their concerns.Additionally, Olympus’ industry award celebrates organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. The award distinguishes the company as an employer of choice within the financial services industry.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Olympus Insurance Company has crafted its culture around the core values of service, simplicity, and accountability. Leadership is committed to ensuring team members feel valued, heard, and empowered to share ideas — which has been a key to building a strong reputation for innovation and effective customer service.Olympus continues to invest in its employees, having recently added staff-wide skills training, leadership development, and department-level training, as well as a new internship program designed to help develop future industry talent. The company also holds periodic team-building events and monthly engagement activities — and recently launched its first company wellness fair.About Olympus Insurance CompanyOlympus Insurance Company is a Florida-based property insurance provider dedicated to delivering strength, stability, and exceptional service to homeowners across the state. Built on a foundation of financial resilience and long-term commitment, Olympus partners closely with independent agents to offer comprehensive, coastal-focused coverage designed to meet the unique needs of Florida residents.With a relationship-driven approach, best-in-class support, and a consistent track record of dependable performance, Olympus continues to set the standard for quality, responsiveness, and customer confidence. The company remains focused on empowering agency partners and policyholders through reliable protection, streamlined service, and a commitment to excellence.For more information, visit www.olympusinsurance.com About EnergageEnergage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit www.energage.com or www.topworkplaces.com

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