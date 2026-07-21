PUBLIC INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE HAWAIʻI COLORECTAL CANCER SUMMIT 2026

Posted on Jul 20, 2026 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will host the Hawai‘i Colorectal Cancer Summit 2026 on Friday July 24, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikīkī. The summit will serve as an opportunity for cancer stakeholders – including patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, advocacy organizations, researchers, policymakers and health insurers – to unite around a shared commitment to prevent and treat colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, in Hawai‘i residents.

The public, especially those who are interested in or who have been affected by colorectal cancer, are invited to register for the Colorectal Cancer Summit 2026 at CRC Summit Registration. The deadline to register to attend in-person or virtually is Thursday, July 23. There is no cost to attend.

“By rallying around colorectal cancer, stakeholders can strengthen public awareness, increase screening rates, improve timely diagnosis and address disparities that disproportionately affect underserved communities,” said Director of Health Dr. Kenneth Fink. “Collective action fosters collaboration, accelerates research, informs policy and ensures that every person at risk or living with colon cancer has access to high-quality, patient-centered care.”

The goals of the Colorectal Cancer Summit 2026 are to:

Understand the colorectal cancer landscape in Hawaiʻi and emerging national trends

Strengthen collaboration among public health, healthcare and community partners to advance colorectal cancer prevention and control in Hawaiʻi

Build engagement with the Hawaiʻi Comprehensive Cancer Coalition’s Colorectal Cancer Task Force and ongoing statewide efforts

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer in Hawai‘i and while it is one of the most common and preventable cancers, too many people are diagnosed only after the disease has reached an advanced stage, often due to gaps in awareness, screening and equitable access to care.

To promote better access, Governor Josh Green recently signed House Bill 1969. This bill requires the Department of Human Services (DHS) to assist eligible Hawaiʻi residents have access to colorectal cancer screenings despite being uninsured, underinsured or otherwise ineligible for Medicaid.

For more information and educational resources about colorectal cancer, visit GetScreenedHawaii.gov.

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