The Hassell Law Group Senior Attorney Sam Lasser Selected to 2026 Super Lawyers List

Accomplished Northern California personal injury trial attorney recognized for professional achievement and peer recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hassell Law Group is proud to announce that Senior Attorney Sam Lasser has been selected to the 2026 Northern California Super Lawyers list for his work representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases.This marks the second consecutive year Sam Lasser has earned selection to Super Lawyers, following his first selection in 2025.Super Lawyers is a well-respected attorney rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Its patented, multiphase selection process includes peer nominations and evaluations, independent research, and an assessment of professional accomplishments. No more than 5% of attorneys in each state are selected to the Super Lawyers list each year.“Sam is an exceptional trial attorney whose skill, determination, and commitment to his clients make him an invaluable member of our legal team,” said Dawn Hassell, Managing Attorney and Founder of The Hassell Law Group. “His selection to Super Lawyers is a well-deserved recognition of the experience and tireless advocacy he brings to every case.”Sam Lasser brings more than 18 years of legal and courtroom experience to The Hassell Law Group legal team. He has tried 13 cases to verdict, securing a successful result in each one, and has obtained numerous six- and seven-figure recoveries for injured clients throughout his career, including $3.75 million, $1.1 million, and $1.05 million in separate personal injury matters.Sam Lasser represents people injured in car crashes, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, rideshare collisions, dangerous property conditions, and other incidents caused by negligence. His experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants earlier in his career gives him valuable insight into how insurance companies and defense attorneys evaluate, prepare, and litigate personal injury claims.“I am honored to be selected to the 2026 Super Lawyers list and proud to be part of a firm that is deeply committed to providing exceptional legal representation and achieving meaningful results for the injured clients we serve,” Sam Lasser said. “This recognition reflects the work our entire team performs on behalf of injured clients.”Sam earned his law degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law and has been licensed to practice in California since 2007. He is also admitted to practice before the United States District Courts for the Northern and Eastern Districts of California.His 2026 selection further strengthens The Hassell Law Group’s reputation as one of Northern California’s leading plaintiffs’ personal injury law firms. The firm’s attorneys have more than 90 years of combined legal experience and have obtained numerous multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts for clients injured throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast of California.About The Hassell Law GroupThe Hassell Law Group is an award-winning personal injury law firm representing accident victims throughout Northern California. With offices serving San Francisco, the East Bay, and Santa Cruz County, the firm handles serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving car, pedestrian, bicycle, motorcycle, commercial truck, rideshare, and premises liability accidents.The firm is known for its extensive litigation experience, personalized client service, and record of obtaining substantial settlements and verdicts. Consultations are free, and clients pay no attorney fees unless the firm obtains compensation for them.

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