Proud. Resilient. Unapologetically Me. — Emily Grunder

22q11.2 deletion syndrome I have, and disability pride means being my true self — living my life out loud and not hiding my struggles. It means advocating for myself, with my regional center and with the medical field too.

I hate that I can’t walk as far as I used to. Recently they discovered I had spine issues; it explained a lot, and it made the cane non-negotiable. I use it anyway, because it’s better than falling. That’s what resilience looks like for me.

Having 22q feels like a job. The appointments, the referrals, the follow-ups — it never ends. But I’ve grown. I’ve learned to manage my time by scheduling appointments before or after I go to Future’s Explored, so my life doesn’t stop just because my calendar is full.

Disability Pride isn’t about doing it all alone. It’s about knowing when to ask for help — from your doctors, your support team, your community. If I could tell anyone one thing, it’s this: don’t be afraid to ask for help. That’s not weakness. That’s pride.

One Final Thought