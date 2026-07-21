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Proud. Resilient. Unapologetically Me. — Emily Grunder

I have 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and disability pride means being my true self — living my life out loud and not hiding my struggles. It means advocating for myself, with my regional center and with the medical field too.

 

I hate that I can’t walk as far as I used to. Recently they discovered I had spine issues; it explained a lot, and it made the cane non-negotiable. I use it anyway, because it’s better than falling. That’s what resilience looks like for me.

 

Having 22q feels like a job. The appointments, the referrals, the follow-ups — it never ends. But I’ve grown. I’ve learned to manage my time by scheduling appointments before or after I go to Future’s Explored, so my life doesn’t stop just because my calendar is full.

 

Disability Pride isn’t about doing it all alone. It’s about knowing when to ask for help — from your doctors, your support team, your community. If I could tell anyone one thing, it’s this: don’t be afraid to ask for help. That’s not weakness. That’s pride.

 

One Final Thought

 

Emily reminds us that asking for help is not weakness—it’s pride. That message is one we’ve heard throughout this Disability Pride Month Storytellers series: every person’s journey is different, and the supports that help them achieve their goals are just as unique.

For many Californians with developmental disabilities, Regional Center services are one part of that journey, providing individualized supports based on each person’s goals, preferences, and needs.

Explore the types of regional center services:
https://scdd.ca.gov/regionalcenterservices/

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Proud. Resilient. Unapologetically Me. — Emily Grunder

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