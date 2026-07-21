PSA: Air quality impacts on City services for Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19

HAMILTON, ON – Due to sustained poor air quality across the City of Hamilton, some City services are being modified or cancelled over the weekend. These decisions have been made out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of residents and staff.

The following outdoor recreation programs, amenities and activities are closed or cancelled on July 18 and 19:

Wading pools

Outdoor pools

Pier 8 Boat tours

Pier 8 Trolley tours

Wild Waterworks will also be closed on Saturday due to poor air quality. Please check the Wild Waterworks website for Sunday operating information.

The City has added the following additional swims at indoor pools:

Ancaster Aquatic Centre

Saturday, July 18: Length Swim 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Open Swim 12 to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 19: Open Swim 1 to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Length Swim 6 to 7 p.m.



Dalewood Recreation Centre

Saturday, July 18: Length Swim 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Open Swims from 12 to 1:30 p.m., 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m.



Kanétskare Recreation Centre

Saturday, July 18: Open Swim 18 years of age and older 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Length Swim 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Open Swim 1:30 to 3 p.m., 3:15 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m.



Norman Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre

Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19:

Open Swim 12 to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

For an online list of indoor swimming offerings, please visit: Recreation Centres & Indoor Pools.

Golf courses will remain open. Beverage cart service will not be available; refreshments will be available at clubhouses.

Reminder: Information for residents whose waste was not collected Thursday or Friday – Free drop-off available Saturday, July 18

If your waste was not collected on Thursday, July 16 or Friday, July 17, you may:

Option 1: Bring your garbage, green bin, yard waste and bulk items back onto your property and place them at the curb next week for collection. To help residents manage an extra week of waste accumulation, the garbage limit on Thursday, July 23 or Friday, July 24 only will increase to three (3) bags or containers. The maximum weight remains 50 lbs (23 kg) per bag or container.

Option 2: Saturday, July 18 only: Deliver your waste to a Community Recycling Centre (locations) at no charge. Food waste must be packaged in a garbage bag. Residents are asked to separate recyclables from garbage and will be asked to confirm their postal code to confirm waste collection day. Community Recycling Centres are not open on Sundays.



Any additional service impacts will be communicated on the City’s website, social media or directly to affected user groups.

We understand these service disruptions are inconvenient and appreciate your patience and understanding as we prioritize the health and safety of residents and staff.