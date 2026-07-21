New National Poll: 72% of Americans Support the Protect College Sports Act 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As Congress considers landmark bipartisan legislation to save college athletics, a new nationwide survey found broad support for the bipartisan Protect College Sports Act, authored by Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ranking Member Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), and Senators Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.). Last week, Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) added their names as cosponsors of the bill.

The national survey of 1,600 likely general election voters conducted between June 23 and June 25, 2026, by the Saving College Sports organization found that a majority of voters (72%) support the Protect College Sports Act. Respondents saw this legislation as an opportunity to put the “student” back in “student athlete,” protect women’s and Olympic sports programs, help smaller colleges maintain a healthy competitive balance, and establish a clear, nationwide framework for NIL.

The findings come as momentum for the legislation continues to build. Last month, the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation advanced the Protect College Sports Act on a bipartisan 19-9 vote, sending the bill to the Senate floor for consideration.

The poll also found that an overwhelming majority of voters and sports fans recognize that college athletics have reached a breaking point. Nearly three-quarters (73%) agree – regardless of political affiliation – that the combination of an unrestricted transfer portal and skyrocketing player compensation has created too much chaos and that reform is needed. More than two-thirds (68%) say the current system of endless litigation and an unsustainable pay-for-play model threatens the long-term viability of many college athletic programs. Additionally, a staggering majority (91%) of sports fans say the Protect College Sports Act will maintain a healthy competitive balance by helping smaller colleges and preventing the system from being overtaken by wealthy universities.

The Protect College Sports Act aims to end the disorder facing college athletics by establishing nationwide standards for name, image, and likeness (NIL), transfers, eligibility, and enforcement. The polling underscores that voters across political parties and regions of the country view the legislation as the necessary solution to restoring order and preserving the uniquely American tradition of college athletics.

Other key findings include:

81% of respondents believe the Protect College Sports Act would do more to protect student-athletes and preserve women’s and Olympic sports programs.

83% of respondents said the legislation would help refocus student-athletes on earning a college degree.

80% of respondents said the Protect College Sports Act would provide greater certainty for student athletes, schools, conferences, and fans by establishing enforceable national standards.

79% of respondents said the bill will help protect non-revenue sports such as gymnastics, volleyball, swimming, wrestling, and track and field.

74% of respondents said the Protect College Sports Act would establish clear nationwide standards for name, image, and likeness.

72% of respondents said they support the bill after reading a brief explanation of the legislation.

Support for the legislation includes 24 collegiate athletic conferences, 280 colleges and universities across 49 states and Washington, D.C., including historically black colleges and universities, and current student athletes. Additional endorsements for the bill include: the National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), the players associations for the NFL and the NBA, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Team USA Athletes’ Commission (Team USA AC), and National Governing Body Council (NGBC).

To see the full results of the survey, click HERE.

View the full list of supporters, click HERE.



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