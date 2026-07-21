Norwegian Agency Curve.no Grows 91% of Clients' Bottom Line in 45 Days with UGC, Street interviews and performance

Sivert Ridderseth and Alex Andreessen, Co-founders of Curve.no

The Nordic agency's fees are tied to results, not retainers, and it manages 15M+ EUR in monthly ad spend for 30+ B2C brands across Meta and Google

No Curve, No Pay!” — Sivert Ridderseth, Co-Founder Curve.no

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curve.no, the Norwegian performance marketing agency that ties its fees to client results, reports that 91% of its clients see a larger bottom line within 45 days of starting. The figure is drawn from data across 30 client partnerships in 2025 and 2026, and comes as the agency scales its team and sharpens its in-house specialist expertise.Curve.no operates on a model that remains rare in the agency world. The agency only earns when its advertising generates revenue for the client. It manages more than 15 million EUR in monthly ad spend across Meta, Google, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube for over 30 consumer brands in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.Sivert Ridderseth, co-founder and CEO of Curve.no, says: "When your fee depends on the client's bottom line, you build the team and the process around one thing: moving that number fast."Rather than widening its roster, Curve.no has spent its growth on specialist depth. Its newest hire, Nicholas David, is a Meta Ads media buyer who spent two years working inside Meta before joining the agency, bringing first-hand knowledge of how the platform's campaigns are built, tested and optimised.Curve.no attributes the speed of results to creative volume: testing 100 or more unique ads per month per brand, produced by its in-house creative studio Marketr. They produces UGC, statics, AI-assisted video and the format Curve.no is best known for in the Nordics: Street interview ads in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm , where unscripted interviews with real people are edited into native-feeling video ads. A single shoot day typically produces more than 40 unique ads, and in Curve.no's accounts the format regularly outperforms standard creator content on return on ad spend.Documented results include a near 10x year-over-year sales increase for pet health brand Collagen for Hund, a 252% bottom-line improvement for Propr.no, and 66% revenue growth in under 90 days for garden brand Sneglefellen.Curve.no is a Norwegian performance marketing agency based in Oslo, founded in 2023 by Sivert Ridderseth and Alex Andreessen. It works exclusively with B2C and DTC brands and runs paid media across Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Google (Search, Shopping and Performance Max), TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube, with all creative produced in-house by its studio Marketr. The agency manages 15M+ EUR in monthly ad spend for 30+ consumer brands in Norway, Sweden and Denmark on a performance-based model with no retainers, and has been covered by Dagens Næringsliv, VG, Shifter and KOM24.About MarketrMarketr.no is Curve.no's creative studio, producing UGC, street interviews, statics and native-style video content at volume for DTC brands across Scandinavia and Europe. They create UGC and Creatives for B2C brands in Scandinavia

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