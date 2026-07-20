Voluntary fishing closure in effect for Elk River following mountain whitefish fish kill

July 20, 2026

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Extreme low flows and high water temperatures have prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to implement a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Elk River near Steamboat Springs, effective Monday, July 20.

The closure spans from the Christina State Wildlife Area downstream to the confluence with the Yampa River. It will remain in place until further notice to protect stressed fish populations.

The announcement follows the discovery of a significant fish kill on Sunday, July 19. Local CPW staff investigated the report, discovering more than 300 dead mountain whitefish in the lower stretch of the Elk River, with additional dead fish observed downstream.

The cause of the die-off is attributed to severe drought conditions. Water temperatures during the investigation were 82 degrees Fahrenheit, following several consecutive days where the water temperature likely exceeded 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

"While difficult to see, this type of event was expected given the extreme drought conditions this year," said CPW Northwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Ben Felt. "Mountain whitefish are especially vulnerable to high temperatures and low dissolved oxygen levels. Implementing this closure allows CPW to continue protecting this important native species by reducing angler pressure in this area."

The mountain whitefish is one of only two native sport fish in Colorado, the other being the cutthroat trout. Native to the White and Yampa rivers, mountain whitefish have struggled to persist, in healthy numbers, in the Yampa over the past several years, as a result of non-native predatory fish and environmental conditions. In 2002, CPW saw a dramatic decrease in the number of mountain whitefish as a result of the severe drought.

In addition to the new voluntary fishing closures, the following voluntary and mandatory closures are in place on the Yampa River.

Voluntary fishing closure from the top of the Sarvis Creek State Wildlife Area, about 1.7 miles downstream of Stagecoach Reservoir, downstream through the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) stretch of the river, roughly 3.3 miles downstream of Stagecoach Reservoir.

A voluntary fishing closure is in place on the Yampa River from the upstream boundary of Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of Steamboat Springs city limits

Mandatory fishing closure remains in effect for the 0.6-mile stretch of the Yampa River from the Stagecoach State Park dam downstream to the lowermost park boundary.

Anglers are asked to adhere to these voluntary closures to help conserve fish populations and avoid potential mandatory closures later this summer.

CPW staff will continue to monitor conditions in the coming weeks. If you witness dead or distressed fish, please note the following details and report them to local CPW staff:

Visit CPW’s fishing page for more information on summertime drought management, including a current list of closures.



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