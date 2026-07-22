ScorePoint Launches Match Kora, a Free Bilingual Browser Football Game

Match Kora is a free bilingual 2D football game available through ScorePoint on the web and in the ScorePoint app.

The 2D football game combines CPU missions, private online matches, local multiplayer and character abilities.

We created Match Kora to give players a football game they can enter quickly while still offering different ways to compete.” — Hussain Al-Malki, Founder of ScorePoint

JEDDAH, MAKKAH PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScorePoint has announced the public launch of Match Kora, a free 2D football game available in Arabic and English. Players can access the game directly through a web browser without downloading a separate game or play it through the ScorePoint app.

Match Kora brings together three ways to play. Its mission mode places players against computer-controlled opponents and awards Score Coins for completing missions. Players can also create private online rooms and invite a friend using a room code, with the host able to choose a timed match, a first-goal match or a race to a selected number of goals.

On desktop devices, Match Kora supports local multiplayer for up to six players using a keyboard or game controllers. Local multiplayer is intentionally unavailable on mobile devices, while missions and two-player online matches include touch controls for mobile play.

The game launches with six freely available characters: Cyclone, Bolt, Bouncer, Viper, Crusher and Tank. Each character has a distinct charged power shot that changes the way the ball moves or interacts with the match. Special boss characters also appear as players advance through missions. Additional character purchases using Kora Coin are planned for a future update and are not currently available.

Match Kora also includes a missions leaderboard displaying the top 50 players by completed missions. Players can submit star ratings and comments on the game's ScorePoint page, with comments reviewed by the platform before publication.

The game is now publicly available at https://sp.games/en/match-kora. An Arabic-language version is available at https://sp.games/ar/match-kora.

About ScorePoint

ScorePoint is a browser-based gaming platform that brings games together with missions, points, leaderboards and social competition. The platform offers Arabic and English experiences that can be accessed on the web and through the ScorePoint app. More information is available at https://sp.games.

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