Weekend Winners Include $337,719 Fast Play and $200,000 Powerball Wins

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Lottery retailers sold two big winning tickets over the weekend.

The excitement started with the July 18, 2026, Powerball drawing when a winning $200,000 ticket was purchased at Woodman's Food Market on 8131 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek. The ticket included the Power Play feature, turning a $50,000 win into a $200,000 prize, thanks to the 4X multiplier. The Powerball ticket matched four of five numbers (9-14-44-50-56) and the Powerball (3).

On Sunday, a different player won $337,719, or 100% of the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot, instantly by purchasing a Fast Play Deal Me In ticket at Woodman's Food Market on 1600 E. Main St. in Waukesha. The jackpot is the sixth-largest Fast Play Progressive Jackpot ever won in Wisconsin.

The Lottery debuted its Fast Play games in April 2023. The top six largest Fast Play Progressive Jackpots ever won in Wisconsin are:

• December 24, 2024 -- $583,746, Jake's Wines and Liquor in Sheboygan

• June 8, 2025 -- $433,974, Pick 'N Save in Oshkosh

• July 26, 2023 -- $403,497, Bread and Butter Shop in Nekoosa

• April 27, 2026 -- $358,850, Lincoln Mini Mart, LLC in Manitowoc

• November 9, 2025 -- $353,297, Freedom BP in Kaukauna

• July 19, 2026 -- $337,719, Woodman's Food Market, Waukesha

According to Powerball.com, five winning tickets across the country (including the Wisconsin winner) won $50,000 and had the Power Play feature to multiply the prize to $200,000 for the Saturday drawing.

Both Woodman Food Market locations have long histories of selling big Lotto game winning tickets including:

• Woodman's Food Market (Oak Creek): $232,000, $100,000, $86,000, and $50,000 (3X)

• Woodman's Food Market (Waukesha): $1,000,000, $177,000, $100,000, and $83,000

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.

The odds of winning the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot are 1:240,000. Printed on each Fast Play ticket is the amount of the estimated jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of the estimated jackpot the ticket could win.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for tonight's drawing is $544 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.