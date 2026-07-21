Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi Attends Reception Celebrating the 216th Anniversary of Colombia’s Independence

On July 17, 2026, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi attended the reception celebrating the 216th anniversary of Colombia’s independence hosted by the Embassy of Colombia in China and delivered a speech.

Qiu Xiaoqi extended congratulations on Colombia’s 216th independence anniversary on behalf of the Chinese government and noted that China and Colombia are good friends and good partners pursuing common development and win-win cooperation. Over the past 46 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Colombia relations have maintained a sound momentum of growth. China stands ready to work with Colombia to continuously elevate the two countries’ strategic partnership to new levels.

Colombian Ambassador to China Sergio Cabrera highly commended Colombia-China relations and the achievements of bilateral cooperation in various fields. He stressed that Belt and Road cooperation has created new cooperation opportunities for both sides, and that Colombia is ready to work with China to deepen the bilateral relations and the friendship between the two countries.