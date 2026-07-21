ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of the Honorable Brian K. Epps to the Georgia Court of Appeals, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Brian M. Rickman.

Judge Brian K. Epps has served as a Magistrate Judge on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia for thirteen years. Before ascending to the federal bench, Judge Epps was a partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, where he represented commercial policyholders in insurance coverage disputes throughout the United States and internationally.

Judge Epps has been actively involved in the Augusta community for decades, including serving as a board member and chairman of Shepeard Community Blood Center and helping found and launch Prodigal Ministries and the Harlem High School Alumni Foundation. He teaches a mediation course as an adjunct professor at the University of Georgia School of Law and has devoted significant effort to developing concepts and technologies for mediation.

Judge Epps earned his undergraduate degree, cum laude, from the University of Georgia and his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law, where he served on the Editorial Board of the Georgia Law Review. He was a law clerk to the Honorable Richard W. Story on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Judge Epps has been married to his wife, Amy, for 30 years. She is a regional literacy coach for the initiative established under the Georgia Early Literacy Act. They attend Stevens Creek Church and are the proud parents of two adult children.