Grant Frog Launches Lily AI, Grant Writing Assistant for College and University Advancement Teams

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Lily AI in Grant Frog drafts grant applications from an institution's own mission, programs, and outcomes helping advancement teams tell their story to funders.

Lily AI in Grant Frog changes how institutions create and manage their grants. It was built for grant work specifically, and it writes from an institution's own context.” — Hannah Wiginton, Founder and CEO, Grant Frog

ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grant Frog , the all-in-one grants management software for colleges, universities, and organizations, today announced the release of Lily AI , a grant writing assistant that helps institutional advancement and foundation-relations teams tell their story and mission to funders.Foundation and corporate grants support work across campus, from scholarships and student success programs to new facilities, community partnerships, and academic initiatives. But the teams pursuing that funding often spend as much time locating the right institutional language as they do completing the grant applications itself. Case statements, program descriptions, and impact data end up scattered across past applications, shared drives, and email.Lily AI works directly within Grant Frog and uses an institution's own mission, programs, and outcomes for context to generate relevant grant content. By bringing AI directly into the grants management workflow in Grant Frog, colleges and universities can write grants, collaborate across departments and colleges, and manage the entire grant lifecycle within a single platform.It comes with multiple one-click assists for grant sections that get written over and over: executive summaries, project summaries, project descriptions, cover letters, and more. Users can also add their own custom instructions to help with any of their grant or grant report content.Lily AI is launching as part of the Grant Content Library , a way for institutions to store and write all their grant content in one place. Advancement teams reuse the same core language across proposals, such as the institutional case for support, enrollment and outcomes data, program descriptions, and named priorities from the campaign.The Grant Content Library keeps that language consistent from one proposal to the next, so the institution's story is told the same way whether the writer is in central advancement, a college, or an individual program. A full text editor sits inside the grant record itself, so writers can start from a grant template or a blank page, insert boilerplate language as they go, and edit as needed for each funder and grant application."Lily AI in Grant Frog changes how institutions create and manage their grants. It was built for grant work specifically, and it writes from an institution's own context, pulled straight from their Grant Content Library," said Hannah Wiginton, Founder and CEO of Grant Frog. "The Grant Content Library and Lily AI bring together an institution's most valuable narratives, your mission and your case for support. This allows funders to see the impact your institution is already making. As a longtime grants director, I know what a game-changer this is, and paired with the full power of Grant Frog for grants management and grant research, I cannot wait to see what colleges and universities do with it."Institutions can try Grant Frog and Lily AI for free. Lily AI and the Grant Content Library are available now, included with grant tracking, funder research across a database of more than 200,000 private, corporate, and community foundations, grant reporting, task management, and team collaboration.Grant Frog also offers full-service data migration from spreadsheets or other grants management tools.About Grant FrogGrant Frog is all-in-one grants management software for colleges and universities, K-12 school districts, nonprofits, and healthcare organizations. The software brings grant discovery, full lifecycle grant tracking, funder cultivation, reporting, and team collaboration together in one place. Organizations can find grants, hit deadlines, and work together without stitching together spreadsheets and reminders.Founded and led by a grants director, Grant Frog is used by colleges and universities, school districts, nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and more. Learn more at grantfrog.com.

Lily AI, Grant Assistant for Higher Education

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