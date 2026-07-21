Wang Yi Meets with Candidate for the Next UN Secretary-General Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett

On July 20, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Beijing with the Candidate for the Next UN Secretary-General and Permanent Representative of Guyana to the UN, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett.

Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett outlined her campaign platform and her vision for the future development of the UN, noting that the world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. Challenges such as the spread of conflicts, the climate crisis, and development deficits are emerging one after another. Regardless of how the situation evolves, multilateralism is not an option but a necessity for the international community. China is a steadfast supporter of the UN cause and a leader in advancing the development agenda. She expressed support for UNGA Resolution 2758, reaffirmed her commitment to the one-China principle, and spoke highly of the four major global initiatives proposed by China, as well as China’s advocating for the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization. Crises breed opportunities. She pledged to continue driving UN reforms to make the organization more agile, more efficient, and fairer, to place sustainable development at the heart of the international agenda, and to deliver tangible benefits to people of all countries.

Wang Yi stated that the current UN-centered international system is facing shocks, multilateralism is being challenged, and the law of the jungle is resurfacing. All parties expect the next Secretary-General to lead the UN in confronting these difficulties and challenges, and to play its due role in advancing international peace and development. Ms. Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett’s decision to run for Secretary-General demonstrates her firm belief in multilateralism and steadfast support for the UN cause. President Xi Jinping has pointed out that the more turbulent and unstable the international situation becomes, the more imperative it is to safeguard the authority of the UN and firmly safeguard the UN-centered international system. Multilateralism is the protective shield for small and medium-sized countries, and the UN serves as a vital cornerstone for the common development of all nations. The UN is not perfect, but without it, the world would only be worse off.

Wang Yi stressed that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People’s Republic of China in the UN. Regardless of how the international landscape evolves, China has always remained a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order. China consistently observes the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and firmly supports the cause of the UN. In May of this year, during China’s presidency of the UN Security Council, a high-level meeting themed “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System” was convened, with representatives from over 100 countries in attendance. The unanimous voice that emerged was to uphold, revitalize, and strengthen the UN. China will take part in the selection of the next UN Secretary-General in a responsible and constructive manner, and supports the selection of a Secretary-General who will uphold the UN Charter, demonstrate outstanding competence, act with fairness and integrity, and shoulder responsibilities with commitment, in accordance with the UN Charter, so as to help the UN restore its authority and vitality, adapt to the new situation, and meet new challenges.