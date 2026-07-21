Wang Yi Meets with Foreign Minister of Dominica Vince Henderson

On July 18, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Shanghai with Foreign Minister of Dominica Vince Henderson, who is in China for the 2026 World AI Conference.

Wang Yi welcomed Vince Henderson’s special trip to China to attend the conference, emphasizing that China does not want to see a new intelligence divide emerge alongside the existing wealth gap in the world. Regardless of their size, all countries have the right to economic development and technological progress. Artificial intelligence should be developed for the positive and for good, be inclusive and universally beneficial, and serve the well-being of humanity. China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation within the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) with developing countries, including Dominica, foster steady and robust growth of the organization, contribute to the development of the Global South, and play a role in human progress.

Wang Yi stated that Dominica is a good friend and partner of China in the Caribbean region. The two sides have always treated each other as equals and pursued win-win cooperation, with their political mutual trust continuously consolidated and exchanges and cooperation in various fields deepened. China appreciates Dominica’s adherence to the one-China principle, and supports Dominica in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions. Guided by the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China stands ready to work together with Dominica to strengthen alignment of development strategies and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the continuous advancement of China-Dominica relations. On the basis of equality and mutual respect, China is willing to deepen friendly cooperation with all Latin American and Caribbean countries, promote the building of a China-LAC community with a shared future, and contribute to world peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

Vince Henderson stated that it is a great honor to attend this grand event as a representative of Caribbean countries. Dominica fully endorses the important concepts and initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping in his keynote speech, and supports China in closely cooperating with the United Nations to promote artificial intelligence as a fair and inclusive international public good, ensuring that Global South countries, including those in the Caribbean, benefit from it on an equal footing. The Dominica-China relationship is a model of China-Latin America friendship. Dominica firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and expresses its gratitude for China’s selfless assistance to Dominica’s economic and social development over the years, as well as its support for Dominica in addressing global challenges such as climate change. Dominica is ready to deepen cooperation with China across all sectors and continuously write a new chapter in bilateral relations.