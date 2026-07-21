4BR/2.5BA Home on a Cul-de-Sac in the Saratoga NBHD of Fairfax County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Bidding Set to Close on an Original Owner Home Perfectly Located Close to All Major Access Roads & Industry in Fairfax County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
“The home's original owner of 50+ years needed to transition to a more manageable living environment, and we have been entrusted by his Power of Attorney to market and sell this well-maintained Fairfax County home,” said Nicholls. ‘The location is second to none and this home can be occupied immediately and modernized at your leisure. Be here to participate live on-site or live online and bid your price.”
“Centrally located, the property is 4 miles or less from all schools, 15 miles from Reagan National Airport, convenient access to Fairfax County Parkway, I-95, I-395, I-495, Springfield-Franconia Metro & VRE Stations, near Fort Belvoir, The Pentagon, Federal Government, Defense Contractors, Healthcare & more,” said Kelly Strauss, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Friday, July 24 @ 11:00AM EDT
8016 Rockwood Ct., Springfield, VA 22153
• Solid well-maintained 4 BR/2.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on .29± acre cul-de-sac lot in the Saratoga neighborhood of Springfield, VA
• This home measures 3,296± sf. and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), sunken family room w/wet bar and fireplace, dining room, all-season sun room, office, walk-out basement, attic, 3rd floor laundry shoot, 2-car attached garage w/attic access
• Wood floors under the carpet in the family room
• Heating: gas; Cooling: central AC (HVAC new in 2017); gas fireplace on main level
• Public utilities; gas tankless water heater
• Large rear deck; asphalt driveway; gazebo; 10'x10' shed; brick & slate walkways
• Updated floor coverings, paint and some personalization is all that's needed to make this your own!
• Internet: Verizon; This home is located in the highly respected Fairfax County School District.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Stress (540) 226-1279 or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1270
info@nichollsauction.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.