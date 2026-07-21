4BR/2.5BA Home on a Cul-de-Sac in the Saratoga NBHD of Fairfax County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

8016 Rockwood Ct., Springfield, VA 22153 8016 Rockwood Ct., Springfield, VA 22153 8016 Rockwood Ct., Springfield, VA 22153 8016 Rockwood Ct., Springfield, VA 22153 8016 Rockwood Ct., Springfield, VA 22153

Bidding Set to Close on an Original Owner Home Perfectly Located Close to All Major Access Roads & Industry in Fairfax County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 4 BR/2.5 BA home on a .29± acre lot in the Saratoga neighborhood of Fairfax County with a 2 car garage and walk-out basement.” — John Nicholls

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