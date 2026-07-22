Acclaimed Author Sue Andrews Inspires Readers with To Live and Love Again During Major Holiday Billboard Campaign

Sue Andrews, author of Live, Love, Again, delivers an uplifting novel that celebrates resilience, love, and the transformative power of new beginnings.

Powerful memoir of resilience, hope, and second chances reaches new audiences through a Thanksgiving Day to New Year's Eve billboard advertising campaign.

Sometimes life gives us another chance to heal, to hope, and to love again. I hope this story reminds readers to embrace every new beginning.” — Sue Andrews

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, award-winning author Sue Andrews is sharing a message of courage, healing, and hope with readers nationwide. Her deeply personal memoir, To Live and Love Again, will be featured in a prominent billboard advertising campaign running from Thanksgiving Day to New Year's Eve, bringing its inspiring story to thousands of holiday travelers.More than a memoir, To Live and Love Again is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Sue Andrews candidly recounts a lifetime marked by domestic abuse, heartbreak, betrayal, and life-threatening health challenges, yet ultimately demonstrates that it is possible to rebuild a life filled with hope, purpose, and love.After surviving two failed marriages, emotional trauma, and countless personal setbacks, Andrews refused to allow her circumstances to define her future. Determined to stop living as a victim, she embarked on a remarkable journey of healing, rediscovery, and self-empowerment. Her story reminds readers that while adversity may shape our lives, it does not have to determine our destiny.Written with honesty, warmth, and moments of humor, To Live and Love Again explores universal themes of perseverance, forgiveness, faith, and the courage to begin again. Andrews' authentic storytelling resonates with anyone who has faced personal struggles, offering encouragement that healing is possible and brighter days can lie ahead.The upcoming holiday billboard campaign will introduce the memoir to one of the year's largest traveling audiences. Displayed throughout the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas travel season, the campaign is designed to inspire readers searching for stories of hope, resilience, and personal transformation during a season centered on gratitude, family, and new beginnings."My hope has always been that readers will see themselves somewhere in my story," says Andrews. "No matter how difficult life becomes, there is always the possibility of healing, happiness, and another chance to love and truly live again."Sue Andrews is an accomplished author whose books span memoir and suspense fiction. A former President of the Inland Empire California Writers Club, she has earned recognition for her ability to write stories that combine emotional honesty with compelling storytelling. Through both her personal memoirs and mystery novels, Andrews continues to inspire and entertain readers across the country.As families gather and reflect during the holiday season, To Live and Love Again offers a timely reminder that even life's darkest chapters can lead to new beginnings filled with hope, strength, and renewed purpose.Available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions.About the AuthorSue Andrews is the author of several books, including the inspirational memoir To Live and Love Again, the suspense novels Jacksonville Judas, and A Killing in the Keys. Drawing from both personal experience and a passion for storytelling, she writes books that encourage, inspire, and captivate readers through unforgettable journeys of perseverance and hope.

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