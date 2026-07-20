Rep. Elaine Davis encourages Tennesseans to take advantage of sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Elaine Davis, R-Knoxville, is encouraging residents to take advantage of Tennessee’s upcoming sales tax holiday.

The state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend begins on Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

“Back-to-school shopping is an important part of preparing students for a successful year and those costs can add up quickly,” Davis said. “Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday gives families an opportunity to save on the essentials they need. I hope families across our community are able to make the most of these savings.”

Qualified purchases include clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less, school and art supplies priced at $100 or less and computers or tablets priced at $1,500 or less.

Shoppers can purchase eligible items tax-free both online and in-person. Items purchased must be for personal use, not for business or trade.

Since 2012, Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens. The Volunteer State collects zero income tax and consistently ranks as one of the most fiscally responsible and lowest-taxed states in the nation.

For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, including full lists of exempt and not exempt items, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

Elaine Davis represents District 18 in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes part of Knox County.

###