Introducing the 2026-27 Emerging Leaders Project Class
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party is proud to announce the members of the 2026–2027 Emerging Leaders Project, welcoming the program’s 13th class of rising Democratic leaders from communities across Indiana.
This year’s cohort includes 40 talented young Hoosiers selected through a highly competitive application process. Over the coming year, participants will receive training in campaign strategy, fundraising, communications, public policy, and leadership—preparing them to make a lasting impact as candidates, campaign professionals, party leaders, and community advocates.
“The Emerging Leaders Project provides free, high-quality training for young Democrats who are passionate about public service and strengthening our party,” said Jeff Harris, Chair of Emerging Leaders Project, Inc. “Each year, we select an exceptional group from hundreds of applicants, and this class continues that tradition. Our alumni have gone on to serve in the Indiana General Assembly, run statewide campaigns, hold local elected office, lead Democratic organizations, and manage winning campaigns across Indiana. I’m excited to see the difference this new class will make in the years ahead.”
Since its founding in 2011, the Emerging Leaders Project has helped develop hundreds of Democratic leaders who continue to shape the future of Indiana through public service, political engagement, and community leadership.
Please join us in congratulating and welcoming the 2026–2027 Emerging Leaders Project Class:
Maxwell Adams, Indianapolis
Eyeri Antonio Morales Travieso, Bloomington
Nathan Bienhoff Jr, Columbia City
Virginia Boling, Peru
Michael Branham, Brazil
Karen Byrd, Indianapolis
Justin Canady-Flatt, Noblesville
Carter Challance, Bloomington
Theodore Craig, Portage
Dakota Crawford, Carmel
Sharon Cruz, Indianapolis
Yulissa Cruz-Moreno, Hammond
Kayla Distler, Newburgh
Dasha Donald, Terre Haute
Deanna Dwenger, McCordsville
Drew Ficociello, Merrillville
Harrison Glon, South Bend
Alexander Greulich, Evansville
Savannah Hart, New Castle
Celeste LaCoursiere, Indianapolis
Katie Lugar, Terre Haute
Jared Martin, Indianapolis
Steven Mazurkiewicz, Greenwood
Ana Medina-Seaton, Schererville
Joshua Nunez, Cicero
Kevin Peters, Goshen
Emma Reyn Croghan, Indianapolis
Julian Schock, South Bend
Paige Scott, Indianapolis
Sacha Sharp, Indianapolis
Asa Sheffer, Forest
Katelyn Smith, Warsaw
Kevin Verhoff, Greencastle
Kaden Vogel, Wabash
Alexis Weaver, Indianapolis
Ceven Webb, Indianapolis
Brittney Weldon, Portage
Devon Wellington, Noblesville
Kay Whetstone, Crawfordsville
Alexandra Wilson, Carmel
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