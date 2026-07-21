Introducing the 2026-27 Emerging Leaders Project Class

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party is proud to announce the members of the 2026–2027 Emerging Leaders Project, welcoming the program’s 13th class of rising Democratic leaders from communities across Indiana.

This year’s cohort includes 40 talented young Hoosiers selected through a highly competitive application process. Over the coming year, participants will receive training in campaign strategy, fundraising, communications, public policy, and leadership—preparing them to make a lasting impact as candidates, campaign professionals, party leaders, and community advocates.

“The Emerging Leaders Project provides free, high-quality training for young Democrats who are passionate about public service and strengthening our party,” said Jeff Harris, Chair of Emerging Leaders Project, Inc. “Each year, we select an exceptional group from hundreds of applicants, and this class continues that tradition. Our alumni have gone on to serve in the Indiana General Assembly, run statewide campaigns, hold local elected office, lead Democratic organizations, and manage winning campaigns across Indiana. I’m excited to see the difference this new class will make in the years ahead.”

Since its founding in 2011, the Emerging Leaders Project has helped develop hundreds of Democratic leaders who continue to shape the future of Indiana through public service, political engagement, and community leadership.

Please join us in congratulating and welcoming the 2026–2027 Emerging Leaders Project Class:

Maxwell Adams, Indianapolis

Eyeri Antonio Morales Travieso, Bloomington

Nathan Bienhoff Jr, Columbia City

Virginia Boling, Peru

Michael Branham, Brazil

Karen Byrd, Indianapolis

Justin Canady-Flatt, Noblesville

Carter Challance, Bloomington

Theodore Craig, Portage

Dakota Crawford, Carmel

Sharon Cruz, Indianapolis

Yulissa Cruz-Moreno, Hammond

Kayla Distler, Newburgh

Dasha Donald, Terre Haute

Deanna Dwenger, McCordsville

Drew Ficociello, Merrillville

Harrison Glon, South Bend

Alexander Greulich, Evansville

Savannah Hart, New Castle

Celeste LaCoursiere, Indianapolis

Katie Lugar, Terre Haute

Jared Martin, Indianapolis

Steven Mazurkiewicz, Greenwood

Ana Medina-Seaton, Schererville

Joshua Nunez, Cicero

Kevin Peters, Goshen

Emma Reyn Croghan, Indianapolis

Julian Schock, South Bend

Paige Scott, Indianapolis

Sacha Sharp, Indianapolis

Asa Sheffer, Forest

Katelyn Smith, Warsaw

Kevin Verhoff, Greencastle

Kaden Vogel, Wabash

Alexis Weaver, Indianapolis

Ceven Webb, Indianapolis

Brittney Weldon, Portage

Devon Wellington, Noblesville

Kay Whetstone, Crawfordsville

Alexandra Wilson, Carmel

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