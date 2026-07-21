KANHA Launches Limited Edition INSANE Gummy with B-Real, a Hemp THC Edible Crafted Strictly for the Culture

KANHA Logo The launch also anchors a broader “Strictly for the Culture” campaign featuring limited-edition merch rooted in B-Real’s Los Angeles and hip-hop legacy The KANHA X INSANE Gummy will launch with KANHA’s award-winning nano-emulsion technology for a consistent, precisely dosed experience.

First Nationally Available Gummy From Legendary Hip-Hop Artist is Rooted in Quality, Access and Culture

Trust is where we started. We built KANHA and our community of consumers on a passion for the plant, proving that edibles can be delicious, safe and natural.” — Cameron Clarke, CEO of Sunderstorm

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KANHA, one of the nation’s top cannabis brands, has partnered with B-Real, the Cypress Hill frontman and founder of Dr. Greenthumb’s, to launch the KANHA X INSANE Gummy, a limited-edition Sour Black Cherry hemp THC edible crafted for the culture that helped shape the cannabis space long before it became an industry.

The limited-edition drop marks a first for B-Real; the KANHA x INSANE Gummy is the only nationally available hemp edible product released by the INSANE brand.

But this collaboration is about more than quality and consistency. It is built for the way real consumers experience cannabis, where effect, flavor, clean ingredients and culture all matter. B-Real brings a decades-deep connection to the plant and the music that grew up alongside it. KANHA brings the craft and quality standards that make it one of California's most trusted edibles brands. Together, the result is a gummy that delivers on every front, and one more example of California cannabis innovation. The KANHA X INSANE Gummy will be available online at http://insane.kanhalife.com.

“This is more than just a brand deal. I was already familiar with their product, standards, how they think about the consumer and it just worked,” B-Real said. “My name isn't just on the product, it's behind it.”

For the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum hip-hop artist, whose groundbreaking music helped shape West Coast rap and bring Latino voices to the forefront of the genre, cannabis has always been a part of his work. Beyond music, B-Real has been a longtime cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, founding the Dr. Greenthumb’s and INSANE brands and helping legitimize the legal cannabis industry.

KANHA and its parent company, Sunderstorm, were early pioneers in California’s medical market and built their reputation on natural ingredients, delicious flavors and a science-first approach to quality and innovation that includes the first fast-acting edibles brought to market and some of the first products to combine novel cannabinoids and other ingredients with THC for a functional plant medicine experience.

"Trust is where we started. We built KANHA and our community of consumers on a passion for the plant, proving that edibles can be delicious, safe and natural,” said Cameron Clarke, CEO of Sunderstorm. “There is no community without trust. B-Real has spent decades building his community at the crossroads of cannabis and music, with equal passion for quality and authenticity, and a refusal to compromise. Two brands that care about the same things found each other, and the KANHA x INSANE gummy is the result. We've always cared about bringing California cannabis culture and innovation to the world, and this is a huge milestone in that journey.”

The KANHA X INSANE Gummy will launch with KANHA’s award-winning nano-emulsion technology for a consistent, precisely dosed experience. The gummies, inspired by OG Kush, contain 15mg of hemp-derived THC per serving, for a total of 150mg of THC per 10-gummy pack. Prices start at $32 per pack. Shipping is available to 21 states.

The launch also anchors a broader “Strictly for the Culture” campaign featuring limited-edition merch rooted in B-Real’s Los Angeles and hip-hop legacy. The campaign arrives as Cypress Hill enters a major new chapter with Dios Bendiga, the group’s first full-length Spanish-language album, slated for release July 24 via HYBE Latin America, and supported by an international tour. Merch is available immediately, online only, at this link: https://insane.kanhalife.com/#merch.

For KANHA and B-Real, this collaboration is designed to show what responsible, quality-focused hemp THC access can look like when built by brands with deep roots in the plant. As policy discussions take shape in Washington that will define access for millions of Americans, this collaboration serves as a touch point on how the hemp industry could operate.

The KANHA X INSANE Gummy will be available online beginning July 21 at INSANE.kanhalife.com Consumers must be 21 or older. Availability is subject to state and local laws.

About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm is a global cannabis company founded in 2015. Built on scientific rigor, manufacturing excellence and innovation, the company creates products that share California’s respected cannabis culture and genetics with the world. Its flagship brand, KANHA, is known for delicious, award-winning edibles defined by precision dosing, purity and consistency. The brand pioneered fast-acting nanoemulsion technology, helping establish a new standard for onset and consumer experience. Beyond product innovation, KANHA serves as a cultural bridge, sharing plant medicines with global consumers by translating creativity, wellness and cannabis into internationally distributed products and experiences. Sunderstorm operates across key U.S. markets including California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Illinois, with ongoing international expansion into Thailand, Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany. For more information, please visit www.sunderstorm.com.

Dr. Greenthumb’s

Dr. Greenthumb's is the cannabis brand founded by B-Real, the Cypress Hill frontman who was advocating for the plant long before it was an industry. Built on his own standards, the brand spans flower, retail and consumer products, and is known for its INSANE OG genetics. Dr. Greenthumb's operates across licensed markets in California and beyond, with a portfolio of brand partnerships rooted in quality and culture. For more information, visit www.doctorgreenthumbs.com

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