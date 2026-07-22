Award-Winning Author Sue Andrews Brings Jacksonville Judas to New Audiences with Major Holiday Billboard Campaign

Mystery author Sue Andrews, author of Jacksonville Judas, continues to captivate readers with compelling suspense and unforgettable storytelling.

A gripping Southern murder mystery returns to the spotlight as holiday travelers discover one of Sue Andrews' most compelling suspense novels.

Every clue leads to another question, and every page brings readers closer to the truth. I hope Jacksonville Judas keeps mystery lovers guessing until the very end.” — Sue Andrews

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, acclaimed author Sue Andrews is giving readers another reason to dive into a page-turning mystery. Her suspense novel, Jacksonville Judas, will be featured in a high-visibility billboard advertising campaign running from Thanksgiving Day to New Year's Eve, introducing thousands of holiday travelers to the gripping thriller.Set against the backdrop of Jacksonville, Florida, where Andrews lived for nearly two decades, Jacksonville Judas is both a compelling mystery and a tribute to the friendships that shaped her life. The novel follows attorney Wade Nevlin, whose world is turned upside down when his best friend dies under circumstances officially ruled a heart attack. Refusing to accept the verdict, Wade embarks on a relentless investigation that leads him across the South and New York City in search of the truth behind a deadly conspiracy.Filled with unexpected twists, memorable characters, and mounting suspense, Jacksonville Judas keeps readers guessing until its unforgettable conclusion. The novel explores themes of loyalty, justice, perseverance, and the enduring pursuit of truth.The upcoming holiday billboard campaign is designed to place the novel before one of the year's largest traveling audiences, providing exceptional visibility during the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas travel season. Running continuously through New Year's Eve, the campaign aims to connect mystery lovers, holiday shoppers, and travelers with a thriller that has earned praise for its engaging storytelling and fast-paced narrative."Jacksonville has always held a special place in my heart," says Andrews. "Writing Jacksonville Judas allowed me to honor the friendships I made there while creating a mystery that keeps readers turning pages until the very end."Sue Andrews is an accomplished author whose works span memoir and suspense fiction. A former President of the Inland Empire California Writers Club, she has been recognized for her literary contributions and continues to captivate readers with stories that blend emotional depth with compelling suspense. Her later novel, A Killing in the Keys, continues the story of fan-favorite protagonist Wade Nevlin.As the holiday season begins, Jacksonville Judas offers readers the perfect combination of mystery, intrigue, and suspense—making it an ideal addition to every thriller fan's reading list.Available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions.About the AuthorSue Andrews is the author of multiple books, including the memoir To Live and Love Again, the suspense novels Jacksonville Judas, and A Killing in the Keys. Her writing reflects her experiences, travels, and passion for creating memorable characters and compelling stories that resonate with readers long after the final page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.