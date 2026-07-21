‘Snohomish In Bloom’ Free Festival To Transform Historic Downtown Snohomish Into A Floral Masterpiece September 12, 2026

Local female entrepreneurs & flower farmers create community event featuring floral installations, botanical & maker vendor market, dahlia show & floral classes

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading female business entrepreneurs and farmers have come together to transform the historic streets of downtown Snohomish into a vibrant, floral filled experience for the inaugural ‘Snohomish in Bloom: A Community Flower Affaire.’

Taking place on Saturday, September 12, 2026, this unique, one-day festival celebrates the region's rich agricultural heritage by bringing world-class floral design, local flower farms, and community spirit directly to First Street and the Carnegie Building lawn. The event is entirely free to the public, with select ticketed classes and expert-led talks available for enthusiasts looking to hone their craft. The festival kicks off at 11:00 AM and runs through 6:00 PM. Event highlights include:

- Immersive Floral Installations: Larger-than-life botanical art displays designed by premier local florists will decorate iconic downtown landmarks along First Street.

- The Maker & Botanical Grower Market: A curated open-air market on the Carnegie Building lawn featuring fresh-cut stems, potted plants, artisanal goods, and unique garden wares.

- The Community Dahlia Show: An exhibition celebrating this stunning late-summer bloom, open to entries from local backyard growers and master gardeners alike, all ages welcome.

- Floral Classes: Ticketed, expert-led educational sessions hosted at the Historic Carnegie Building, covering a wide range of topics from wearable flowers to gardening.

Recognizing the critical role of agriculture in the Snohomish River Valley

After a year of record breaking floods, these community figures joined forces to create an event that bridges local commerce, sustainable farming, and public art. ‘Snohomish in Bloom’ is engineered by a powerhouse collective of local, female-led botanical and event businesses. The founding board includes Beth Kendall (Flower Farmer Girls), Alicia Schwede (Fleurs Creative), Rebecca Grant (Twin Willow Gardens and New Creations Weddings), Quynh Nguyen (Pink and Posey), and Mandy Hereth (Snohomish Valley Floral).

“Growing up on a farm in Snohomish I have a deep love and commitment to this community that my family has lived in for generations. This event is a chance to give back to local businesses and spotlight our sweet little downtown, while also combining my love of growing flowers, and spreading joy through beautiful blooms.“ -Beth Krause Kendall, Flower Farmer Girls

“I love that I get to bring forward the creative side of florals through the eyes of the makers. Flowers inspire joy not only through growing, giving, and learning, but through making art with our hands and sharing it with others.” - Quynh Nguyen, owner Pink and Posey

“I was so honored to be asked to join the board of ‘Snohomish in Bloom’ for its inaugural year. It brings together my passions for beautiful gardens and florals, as well as my love of gorgeous events, in a way that serves my downtown Snohomish community.” -Rebecca Grant, owner Twin Willow Gardens and New Creations Weddings

“For years we’ve dreamed of ways to showcase the incredible talent of our local flower farmers and floral designers while giving families and visitors a beautiful, inspiring space to be creative and connect as a community," says Alicia Schwede, owner of Fleurs Creative. "Our goal is to slow people down and invite them to experience historic downtown Snohomish through a botanical lens.”

“What I love most about being a part of Snohomish in Bloom is watching the circle complete itself. Taking locally grown flowers and knowing they’ll be transformed by a floral designer into a masterpiece. I’m thankful for the opportunity to help plan this event and share it with our neighbors as we unite our farms, artists, and our community.” Mandy Hereth, owner Snohomish Valley Floral

This community-wide initiative is made possible through the generous support of local landmark sponsors, including Swans Trail Farms and Tanya Mock Real Estate, alongside numerous downtown merchants. For more information regarding classes registration, dahlia show entry guidelines, or volunteer opportunities, please visit snohomishinbloom.com or email snohomishinbloom@gmail.com for questions or additional details.

About ‘Snohomish in Bloom’:

Snohomish in Bloom is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting local horticulture, supporting sustainable flower farming in the Pacific Northwest, and fostering community connection through public floral art.

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