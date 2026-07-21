Agent Review Launches Video AI Identity Verification to Help Protect Insurance Professionals, Consumers and Public Trust

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The Verified Agent combines monthly third-party verification with Video AI Identity Verification building the insurance industry's first digital trust network

SEO helped consumers find you. AI trust signals will help consumers trust you," Roeser added. "The professionals who begin building those trust signals today will be better positioned tomorrow.” — Jonas Roeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Agent Review

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agent Review has unveiled its roadmap for Video AI Identity Verification , the next evolution of its Verified Agent Program, designed to help insurance professionals protect their professional identity, strengthen consumer confidence, and prepare for a future where artificial intelligence increasingly influences how consumers discover, evaluate and engage with insurance advisors. The announcement comes as AI-generated identities, deepfake videos, voice cloning and synthetic documents continue to fuel identity fraud across regulated industries. During recent testimony before the U.S. House Oversight Committee, fraud experts warned that existing identity verification tools are struggling to keep pace with rapidly evolving AI-enabled fraud. Agent Review is responding to this growing challenge by developing a trusted digital identity framework that combines independent third-party verification with Video AI Identity Verification to help protect insurance professionals, empower consumers and strengthen trust across the insurance ecosystem.Agent Review believes every licensed insurance professional will eventually need a verified digital identity, not only to defend their professional reputation, but to compete in an AI-first marketplace where trust will become one of the most valuable factors influencing consumer decisions. The company also believes stronger identity verification can improve consumer confidence, support fraud prevention initiatives, and provide scalable solutions for agencies, carriers and future public-sector applications."Over the last 20 years, digital marketing has been about being found. Over the next 20 years, it will be about being trusted," said Jonas Roeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Agent Review. "Identity has become the new cybersecurity. As AI continues to evolve, consumers won't simply ask, 'Who offers the best policy?' They'll ask, 'How do I know this person is real?' Agent Review is building the trust infrastructure that will help insurance professionals thrive in an AI-first world." The enhanced Verified Agent program is being developed to combine Agent Review's existing monthly independent third-party verification with Video AI Identity Verification, creating one of the insurance industry's most comprehensive digital trust profiles.The planned verification framework includes:• Monthly independent third-party professional verification• Video AI Identity Verification• Government-issued identity verification• AI-powered facial matching and liveness detection• Identity fraud and impersonation screening• Consumer-facing Verified Agent designation• AI trust signals designed for the future of digital searchFor insurance professionals, the enhanced Verified Agent Program is designed to help:• Protect their professional identity from AI impersonation and fraud.• Build greater consumer confidence before the first conversation.• Strengthen their digital credibility through independent verification.• Establish AI trust signals designed for the next generation of AI-powered consumer search.• Differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive marketplace."SEO helped consumers find you. AI trust signals will help consumers trust you," Roeser added. "The professionals who begin building those trust signals today will be better positioned tomorrow." Agent Review has spent the past several months evaluating Video AI applications and identity verification technologies as part of its long-term product roadmap. The company has selected Veriff as its initial identity verification technology provider. Veriff maintains SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications, providing enterprise-grade security and identity assurance standards for highly regulated industries.While visitors to AgentReview.net will not yet see Video AI Identity Verification active on Verified Agent profiles for roughly 60 days, today's announcement is intended to keep insurance professionals, strategic partners, and investors informed as we complete the final stages of integration. Existing Verified Agent members are expected to receive priority access as enhanced verification capabilities become available. Beyond individual professionals, Agent Review knows its trusted digital identity framework can will support agencies, carriers, associations and public-sector organizations seeking stronger identity assurance, fraud prevention and consumer protection. The company sees long-term applications for agent authentication, agency onboarding, Medicare and ACA enrollment, compliance initiatives and other regulated insurance environments where trusted identity is becoming increasingly important.Just as credit bureaus became the trusted identity layer for consumer lending, Agent Review's long-term vision is to become the trusted digital identity layer for the insurance industry, helping insurance professionals establish credibility, consumers make informed decisions, and organizations strengthen trust across every digital interaction. "AI fraud isn't waiting, and neither are we," said Roeser. "We've been testing Video AI applications and carefully evaluating identity verification technologies to ensure we deliver the right solution for the insurance industry. Our objective goes beyond introducing another feature. We're building a trusted digital identity network that helps professionals defend their reputation, empowers consumers with greater confidence, and provides agencies, carriers and the public sector with a stronger foundation for digital trust." Insurance professionals interested in becoming early adopters of Video AI Identity Verification are encouraged to enroll in the Verified Agent™ Program today by visiting www.AgentReview.net . "The next generation of insurance marketing won't be won by who has the biggest advertising budget," Roeser concluded. "It will be won by who earns the most trust. That's the future we're building at Agent Review."About Agent ReviewAgent Review is a consumer-first digital trust platform that helps consumers confidently connect with verified insurance and financial professionals nationwide. Through its Verified Agent program, professionals receive ongoing third-party credential verification powered by Rhoads Online, enhanced AI search visibility, authentic consumer reviews, and national media exposure to strengthen their digital reputation. Unlike traditional lead-generation websites that distribute the same lead to multiple agents, Agent Review connects consumers directly with a single professional - either by requesting an expert in a specific insurance category or by selecting an agent themselves. Educational resources are available in 22 languages.

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