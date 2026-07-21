Musical Legends, Fan-Favorite Performances Planned for 2026-27 Performing Arts Series

The 2026-27 Performing Arts Series in the Hatfield Hall Theater includes engaging, crowd-pleasing performances from dancing artistry and comedic hilarity to musical storytelling. Tickets for all shows will be on sale to Friends of Hatfield beginning July 9 by phone or appointment only. Tickets will be available to the general public at 10:00 a.m. July 23. The ticket desk will be open to walk-ins at that time.

Gladys Knight

September 9, 2026 – 7:30 p.m.

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last 60 years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy Award winner has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B, and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television, and live performance. All told, Knight has recorded more than 38 albums and has continued to spread her acting wings. In 2022, she was recognized at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievement, and she has since received the National Medal of Arts and the 2024 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets: Gold Circle, $149; Standard, $119; Value, $99

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine: Snow White

October 30, 2026 – 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Experience the magic of the classic fairy tale, Snow White, where goodness abounds, true love triumphs, and friendships flourish, all told through dance and set to classical music. This timeless story of innocence, kindness, and bravery will mesmerize audiences of all ages as they follow the young heroine and her prince on their quest to outsmart the Evil Queen while also forming beautiful friendships along the way.

Tickets: Gold Circle, $75; Standard, $55; Value, $50

Sawyer Brown

November 12, 2026 – 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

When asked what has set Sawyer Brown apart in the music business to account for four decades of success, lead singer and front man Mark Miller answers, "One of the unique things about the band is we don't really have a lot of love songs. We have life songs."

Years before The Voice and American Idol, there was Star Search with Ed McMahon. In the first season, an eclectic and charismatic country-rock band appeared on the show, taking America by storm.

Since 1984, the band's high-energy reputation, uncompromising dedication to their fans, and their relentless drive to stay true to themselves have never wavered. For the past forty years, "the boys’" legendary live shows have captivated audiences with no signs of ever slowing down.

Today, Sawyer Brown just keeps on delivering their unapologetically blue-collar, grass-roots message through music. One of their fan-favorite songs says it all: "They were searchin' for stars when we came along, it was rock 'n roll in a country song, there were five of us thinking that we can, this is the life and times of a travelin' band."

Tickets: Gold Circle, $115; Standard, $80; Value, $70

Jim Witter: The Piano Men

January 22, 2027 – 7:30 p.m.

The Piano Men is a musical celebration of the 1970’s — year by year, hit by hit — from the songbooks of Billy Joel and Elton John. Award-winning Canadian recording artist Jim Witter and his incredible band lead an expertly crafted tour of an entire decade that begins with “Your Song” and winds us along on a musical time machine, saluting two of the century’s most popular contemporary songwriters.

Utilizing spectacular visuals on a giant screen behind Witter and his band, we return to the newspaper headlines, the automobiles, the people, the events, the toys, and even the TV shows that shaped a decade. Along the way, the sounds of “My Life”, “Candle in the Wind”, “Rocket Man”, “Just the Way You Are”, and many more classic hits create an evening that’s so much fun, you won’t want it to end. By the time you hit 1979, you’re begging these musicians to move back to 1970 and start all over again.

Tickets: Gold Circle, $55; Standard, $35; Value, $30

Cirque Mechanics: Tilt!

February 19, 2027 – 7:30 p.m.

Step right up to the dazzling world of Tilt!, a circus thrill ride that’s totally tubular! This electrifying Cirque Mechanics production is a high-flying journey through the magic, thrills, and neon-soaked nostalgia of America’s iconic 1980s amusement parks. Featuring the company’s signature blend of circus arts, storytelling, and man-powered engineering, Tilt! delivers big energy and retro flair.

At the heart of the spectacle is an awe-inspiring giant Ferris Wheel, surrounded by whimsical, human-powered contraptions that bring classic midway rides and games to life. It’s like your favorite arcade and amusement park memories got a gravity-defying upgrade. With humor, heart, jaw-dropping physical skill, and a wink of 80s attitude, Tilt! is a feel-good ride that appeals to circus fans, theater lovers, and anyone ready to rewind to a radder time.

Tickets: Gold Circle, $55; Standard, $35; Value, $30

Yamato

March 18, 2027 – 7:30 p.m.

YAMATO’s Taiko work cannot be fully described by the word “performance.” They have performed in theaters, schools, and have even held workshops and Taiko lessons. They bring joy to the world. On stage, they stand with more than 40 Taiko drums, and all of them have different characteristics. For example, their largest drum, called “Odaiko”, produced from a huge tree over 400 years old, is approximately two meters in diameter and weighs 500 kilograms. All other Taiko drums are different sizes and have different sounds.



They do not simply make their Taiko drums explode with sound; they produce delicate music that provides the listener with a palette of meticulously crafted sound. This is why YAMATO’s original performances are known as “Physical music” and continue to receive high acclaim all over the world. YAMATO is sometimes intense, sometimes sad, sometimes comforting, and in the next moment, comical on stage. The audience is more than a group of bystanders at their performances. The audience is engulfed in the sound of the Taiko, and sweat, cry, and laugh; they become one with the performers. All types of people gather around the sound of the Taiko, interweaving their lives and feeling the power of each other’s inner passion and heart.

Tickets: Gold Circle, $55; Standard, $35; Value, $30

NoGravity Theatre

April 9, 2027 – 7:30 p.m.

NoGravity is a ground-breaking Italian performing arts company that blends dance, theater, and visual artistry into breath-taking multidisciplinary performances. Founded in 2005 in Rome by visionary artist Emiliano Pellisari, the company is renowned for its gravity-defying choreography and mesmerizing stage illusions. Since 2010, the dance cast has been led by the exceptional performer Mariana Porceddu—a graduate of the National Academy of Dance—who became co-author of the company’s choreography in 2012.

Drawing inspiration from the extraordinary beauty of the Italian Renaissance and Baroque eras, NoGravity transforms classical artistry into modern theatrical magic. Their performances evoke a sense of wonder, illusion, and dreamlike elegance, transporting audiences into surreal worlds where the impossible becomes reality.

Supported by the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, NoGravity captivates audiences annually in prestigious theaters across Italy and on international tours, enchanting spectators with its visually stunning and emotionally powerful productions.

With poetic language built on beauty, fantasy, and fun, NoGravity continues to redefine the boundaries of contemporary performance, offering audiences an unforgettable artistic experience where theater, dance, and visual art merge in breathtaking harmony.

Experience the magic of NoGravity—where the stage becomes a canvas for the impossible.

Tickets: Gold Circle, $55; Standard, $35; Value, $30

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

April 30, 2027 – 7:30 p.m.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (that’s the one founded by George Hinchliffe and Kitty Lux) has already enjoyed touring in the United States many times. For those who have not yet encountered it, the essential point is that it is an original musical ensemble featuring only ukuleles of various sizes and registers, accompanied by just the natural voices of the performers. The founding brief for the group was to have fun and “not to lose money.” Incredibly, throughout its forty-year career, the group has succeeded in both not losing money AND incidentally making millions of dollars. It has been seen worldwide by audiences including members of the British Royal Family and other crowned heads of Europe, at the Houses of Parliament in London, and by many millions of television and online viewers. In one territory, the Orchestra has played for audiences that comprise sixty percent of the population!

Tickets: Gold Circle, $55; Standard, $35; Value, $30

Learn more about these shows and other events happening in the Hatfield Hall Theater here.

Season and individual show tickets can be purchased online at www.hatfieldhall.com, by calling the ticket office at 812-877-8544, or by visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rose-Hulman students can receive one free ticket to each performance with a valid student ID.