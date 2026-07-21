For Immediate Release:

July 20, 2026

County Commissioners proclaim July

as Parks and Recreation Month

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed July 2026 as Parks and Recreation Month in Monmouth County during a meeting on July 16.

“As residents and visitors enjoy another wonderful summer in Monmouth County, my fellow Commissioners and I are excited to proclaim July as Parks and Recreation Month,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Our parks are the crown jewel of the County, with thousands of acres of beautiful open spaces that have been thoughtfully preserved for active and passive recreation and that welcome people of all ages.”

“The employees of the Monmouth County Park System are the stewards of our magnificent parks that provide wonderful year-round recreational opportunities for residents and visitors,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “In western Monmouth County, in the Bayshore region and in towns along our eastern shoreline, visitors can enjoy open space, challenging golf courses, hiking trails and many more amenities that set our Park System apart from all other counties.”

Monmouth County features 157 miles of park trails and six golf courses. The Fall Parks & Programs guide is now available. Registration opens Aug. 12 and there is a range of activities, including golf and tennis lessons, pickleball, yoga, archery, ceramics, pottery and more. Visit monmouthcountyparks.com for more information.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.

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FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed July 2026 as Parks and Recreation Month in Monmouth County during a meeting on July 16. Photo by Monmouth County Government.