For Immediate Release:

July 20, 2026

County Commissioners & Constitutional officers honor winners of COANJ poster contest

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, County Surrogate Maureen T. Raisch, County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, County Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago honored the winners of the 2026 Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) poster contest during a Commissioners meeting held on July 16.

The first-place winner was Anderson Gunn of Indian Hill Elementary School, Holmdel. The second-place winner was Jae Kubicka-Herchakowski of Indian Hill Elementary School, Holmdel. The third-place winner was Grace Gerzsenyi of H.W. Mountz Elementary School, Spring Lake.

“Congratulations to all of our winners and participants in the 2026 ‘My County’ poster contest,” said Surrogate Raisch. “With more than 300 entries, selecting just three winners was no easy task. The students’ creativity and talent beautifully captured what makes Monmouth County such a wonderful place to live and explore. Their artwork reflects both their pride in our community and the bright future it holds.”

“We are incredibly proud of the poster contest winners, as well as every student who participated,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “A project like this helps students learn more about our rich history, unique communities and the many things that make Monmouth County such a special place to call home. I applaud each of these fourth-grade students for their creativity, enthusiasm, and impressive artistic talent, which they showcased through these outstanding posters.”

“It is inspiring to see our students express what makes Monmouth County so special through their artwork. This contest encourages young people to learn about County government while celebrating the communities they call home. Congratulations to the winners and every student who participated,” said Clerk Hanlon.

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is thrilled to recognize the winners of the ‘My County’ poster contest sponsored by COANJ,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Thank you to our Constitutional officers for hosting such a successful contest and to all of the student who participated.”

Students who earned honorable mention recognition were Azteca Sacramento, St. Rose of Lima School; Austin Andreczski, St. Rose of Lima School; Ayaan Pittala, Robertsville Elementary School; Dia Morris, Indian Hill Elementary School; Alicia Kong, Indian Hill Elementary School; Julianna Ibrahim, Indian Hill Elementary School; Kabir Sirohi, Indian Hill Elementary School; Samantha Schrader, H.W. Mountz Elementary School; and Aria Nuthakki, Griebling School.

The “My County” poster contest was sponsored statewide by the COANJ to commemorate County Government Month which takes place in April each year.

The winning posters will be displayed at the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, 33 Mechanic St. Freehold Borough.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.

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FREEHOLD, N.J. - The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, County Surrogate Maureen T. Raisch, County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, County Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago honored the winners of the 2026 Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) poster contest, including Anderson Gunn, during a Commissioners meeting held on July 16. Photo by Monmouth County Government.

FREEHOLD, N.J. - The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, County Surrogate Maureen T. Raisch, County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, County Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago honored the winners of the 2026 Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) poster contest, including Jae Kubicka-Herchakowski, during a Commissioners meeting held on July 16. Photo by Monmouth County Government.

FREEHOLD, N.J. - Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, County Surrogate Maureen T. Raisch, County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, County Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago honored the winners of the 2026 Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) poster contest, including Grace Gerzsenyi, during a Commissioners meeting held on July 16. Photo by Monmouth County Government.