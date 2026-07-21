Velocenergy Inc. Launches ANDAM CARS Brand, Pioneering the Future of Evolutionary Transportation

Velocenergy Inc., a Nevada corporation, today announced the official launch of the ANDAM CARS brand and its complete portfolio of evolutionary transporters.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANDAM CARS represents a new category of intelligent, sustainable, and high-performance vehicles — spanning supercars, luxury sedans, electric utility trucks (EUT), electric pickup trucks (EPT), autonomous taxis, and premiumpassenger buses — all built on a proprietary Evolutionary Transporter platform designed for the post-fossil fuel era.Strategic Highlights:• Full IP Ownership: Velocenergy owns the ANDAM CARS brand, trademarks, engineering schematics, and proprietary technology across land, air, water, and autonomous systems.• World-Class Partnership: Two-year joint development program (May 2026 – March 2028) with Shanghai Launch Automotive, the engineering powerhouse behind major programs for Tesla, Toyota, and Renault in China.• First Deliveries: Initial evolutionary transporters scheduled to ship August 14, 2028, marking the start of revenue generation.• Global Scalability: Purpose-built for emerging markets while delivering premium performance and sustainability for customers worldwide.• Comprehensive Portfolio: Eight model families including the iconic Dragon and Evolution supercars, Condon and Eltagani sedans, McAllister and Sanchez pickups, Surishams and Sleekrider autonomous taxis, and Princess and Monera buses.Velocenergy’s mission is to deliver smart, sustainable, and affordable transport solutions that empower communities and transform economies. The company’s vehicles combine cutting-edge AI, advanced materials, next-generation powertrains, and connected intelligence to create vehicles that are safe, efficient, and designed for a cleaner tomorrow.Leadership Statement:“The launch of ANDAM CARS marks the beginning of a new era in mobility. We are not simply building cars — we are engineering evolutionary transporters that will redefine how the world moves. With our strategic partnership with Shanghai Launch and the backing of visionary investors, we are positioned to deliver vehicles that combine uncompromising performance, sustainability, and intelligence at global scale. This is more than a product launch; it is the foundation of a new mobility ecosystem.”— Mr. Alex Poon, Velocenergy Inc.About Velocenergy Inc.Velocenergy Inc. is a Nevada corporation and the owner of the ANDAM CARS brand and all associated intellectual property. The company is developing a complete family of evolutionary transporters — vehicles engineered beyond fossil fuels and designed for the demands of the 21st century. Velocenergy platform spans passenger vehicles, commercial transporters, autonomous systems, and future mobility solutions across land, air, and water. The company is backed by world-class engineering partnerships and is committed to delivering sustainable, high-performance mobility solutions that create lasting value for shareholders, communities, and the planet.

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