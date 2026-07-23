The 18-in-one electric vehicle: ENVO launches preorders for the UPT modular light EV that buyers can build from scratch

ENVO Modular EV UPT ENVO UPT 18 in 1 Modular EV The UPT Configurator is live for pre-orders

A new Canadian EV is about to hit the market – and it’s rewriting the rules of electric mobility.

Most manufacturers sell one vehicle for one job. With UPT, we built one platform that users can tailor into the perfect vehicle for what they need today and adapt for what they may need tomorrow.” — Ali Kazemkhani

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Canadian EV is about to hit the market – and it’s rewriting the rules of electric mobility.Is it a mini electric car? A four-wheel ebike? A battery-powered ATV for farm work? A golf cart with a cargo bed?Yes.With two base platforms and add-ons that let buyers configure in 18 ways – and beyond – the UPT (Utility Personal Transporter) by ENVO Drive Systems can be all of the above.“Most manufacturers sell one vehicle for one job. With UPT, we build one platform that users can tailor into the perfect vehicle for what they need today and adapt for what they may need tomorrow.” says ENVO founder Ali Kazemkhani.With production targeted for late fall and first deliveries in early 2027, the UPT is now available for pre-order at modular-ev.com Buyers can begin from a ready-made build, like low-speed commuter vehicle (LSV), golf cart, ATV or cargo quadracycle, among others.Or, they can build their own vehicle from ground up, selecting from a wide array of customizations: chassis layout, drivetrain, battery packs, steering, tires, seats, bumpers, charger, cargo features, accessories and more.Buyers can start building now: the UPT Configurator is live for pre-ordersENVO’s new Configurator at modular-ev.com, now live, is an interactive 3D space where users can explore the LEGO like UPT, then build and reserve their own.It’s also a lot of fun to play with. Kazemkhani sees the Configurator not only as an online shopping mechanism but as an educational tool that helps users and designers understand how a light electric vehicle can adapt to meet their needs.“Shaping the future of mobility isn’t only about developing new products,” says Kazemkhani. "The way IKEA made modular furniture easier to understand, choose and assemble, the UPT Configurator helps people explore modular mobility, understand different configurations and tailor a right-sized vehicle to their needs.”Breaking ground in the electric mobility sectorThe UPT solves a problem that other EV and niche-mobility companies have struggled with historically, says Kazemkhani, where low production volume keeps costs high, and resulting sticker prices prevent wider adoption.But after four years of development and testing, ENVO landed on a solution. By mass-producing a base vehicle chassis and allowing end-users to configure it with modular add-ons, the UPT became commercially viable. Not to mention the payoff for buyers: a vehicle configured for their exact job, without the premium a purpose-built machine usually commands.With the UPT, the same vehicle that hauls feed on a farm can shuttle guests at a resort, take the family on a trail ride, run parts across a warehouse, or serve espresso from a pop-up cafe.In all, ENVO anticipates uses for the UPT in more than a dozen sectors: commuting, farming, landscaping, construction, last-mile delivery, campus and airport transport, resort mobility, warehouse and production-line movement, security, municipal work, emergency support, recreation, robotics, events and other specialized light-duty applications.UPT pre-orders are open, with three refundable reservation optionsDepending on configuration, UPT is expected to support features such as modular batteries, 4WD, individual wheel traction control, crawl mode, remote and robotic-control readiness, over-the-air software and firmware updates, app-ready controls, accessory power and control, solar-charge readiness, stackable storage, safe compliant battery packs and IP67-rated protection for demanding environments.UPT pricing is expected to range from US$8,000 to US$12,000, depending on the configuration.For customers and B2B partners, the reservation program provides early access, priority allocation, and launch credit while final configuration and delivery details are completed.Buyers can visit modular-ev.com to explore the platform, configure their own UPT and get in line early for the first wave of production.About ENVO Drive SystemsENVO Drive Systems helps people and communities move better. ENVO offers practical, efficient and right-sized electric mobility products across multiple categories. The UPT builds on ENVO’s growing lineup, which ranges across e-bikes, VEEMO, MoonBike , SnowBike, SnowKart, and more.

ENVO UPT - The Modular EV - One Platform, Infinite Possibilities

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