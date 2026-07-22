Two Sedona Boutique Hotels Introduce On-Site Wellness Experiences Previously Found Mainly at Resorts

Two Sedona boutique hotels have introduced dedicated on-site wellness spaces featuring Himalayan salt therapy, sauna, cold plunge and red light therapy.

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arroyo Pinion Hotel and Southwest Inn at Sedona, part of the Sedona 6 collection—a group of boutique hotels operated by InnTech Management—have introduced integrated wellness experiences designed to simplify how guests relax and recharge during their stay.Sedona is widely recognized as a destination for healing and restoration. However, immersive wellness environments in the market have historically been tied to luxury resorts or structured retreats. These properties are helping reposition that model by embedding wellness experiences directly into boutique hotel stays.At Arroyo Pinion and Southwest Inn, guests can now access wellness experiences as part of their stay—including Himalayan salt room therapy, red light therapy, sauna, and cold plunge—without additional planning or leaving the property.Instead of treating wellness as a separate activity, these hotels have made it part of the overall guest experience.“Travelers increasingly want wellness to be part of the trip rather than another activity they have to research and schedule,” said Neil Shah, president of InnTech Management. “Our goal was to bring experiences normally associated with larger resorts into a more personal and accessible boutique hotel setting.”At Arroyo Pinion Hotel, guests can enjoy:Himalayan salt room designed for relaxation and respiratory supportRed light therapy to support recovery and restorationSauna and cold plunge configured for contrast therapyAt Southwest Inn at Sedona, the experience includes:Himalayan salt cave designed for relaxation and wellness supportSauna and cold plunge integrated into a quiet boutique settingA low-density environment suited for slower, restorative staysBy integrating these experiences directly into boutique hotels, Arroyo Pinion and Southwest Inn offer travelers a more convenient and accessible way to experience wellness in Sedona—without the need for a resort stay or separate bookings.Guests can learn more and book directly through:Arroyo Pinion HotelSouthwest Inn at SedonaNeil ShahPresident, Inntech Management Inc.Email: hello@inntechhospitality.comWebsite: arroyopinion.com | swinn.com | inntechhospitality.com

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