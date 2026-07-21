On First Day of Business Development Leadership Mission to the United Kingdom, Governor Ron DeSantis Opens the Florida Pavilion at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow 

~ Highlights include the announcement of Relativity Space’s expansion in Florida and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Space Florida and the United Kingdom Space Agency (UKSA) to advance international space collaboration ~



FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM—Today, on the first day of Florida’s Business Development Leadership Mission to the United Kingdom, Governor DeSantis officially opened the Florida Pavilion at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow. The Governor also announced that Relativity Space—an aerospace manufacturing company—has committed to expanding its operations on the Space Coast, bringing substantial capital investments and creating thousands of high-skill, high-wage jobs for Floridians. The Governor also presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Space Florida and the UK Space Agency (UKSA) to advance international space collaboration. This new partnership builds on an already strong relationship between the United Kingdom and Florida.

“The Free State of Florida anchors the international space economy,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today’s announcements at the Farnborough International Airshow reinforce our position as a leader in the international space race by creating pathways for innovation, investment, and opportunity.”

“Relativity Space’s decision to expand their pioneering manufacturing and launch operations to the Space Coast supports Florida's position as the premier destination for innovative companies," said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Florida has fostered a competitive, business-first climate and we are proud to support Florida’s small and emerging aviation and aerospace companies as they showcase the strength and ferocity of Florida’s economy at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow.”

“It’s strategic and intentional initiatives like today’s Space Florida MOU that keep Florida at the forefront of the aviation and aerospace industry,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue. “These partnerships will continue to drive future innovation and economic growth.”

“From the days of early aviation to today’s space missions, Florida has played an important part in the history of manned flight,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “Expanding our partnership with the United Kingdom through this MOU brings together our shared expertise, technology, and pioneering spirit.”

“Relativity is exactly the partner that helps advance our mission to solidify Florida as the world's hub for aerospace commerce,” said Rob Long, President and CEO, Space Florida. “This project is a win for Florida's commercial space economy and is the direct result of how our infrastructure, strategy, and talent ecosystem makes Florida the inevitable choice. We look forward to actively helping them grow in our state.”

"Every partnership Space Florida forges strengthens our state’s position as the world's leading aerospace commerce hub. Our newly signed agreement with the UK is our first partnership under the International Aerospace Innovation Fund and gives Florida companies a direct path to international collaboration. Thank you to Governor Ron DeSantis for continuing to drive our aerospace economy forward,” said Jeanette Nuñez, Chair of the Space Florida Board of Directors.

This new partnership between Space Florida and UKSA builds on the framework outlined in the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding signed by Governor DeSantis and U.K. Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch. Since then, through strategic efforts, Florida and the U.K. have seen steady momentum through multiple inbound and outbound trade delegations, ongoing implementation meetings, and strong educational and commercial ties that continue to make the U.K. one of Florida’s most important economic partners.

Since 2019, bilateral merchandise trade between Florida and the UK has grown by more than 20%. In 2025, total bilateral merchandise trade between Florida and the United Kingdom was more than $4.1 billion. Florida exported $1.3 billion in Florida-origin goods to the UK, and the UK exported $2.8 billion in goods to Florida. The U.K. is one of Florida's most important international economic partners. The U.K. is the state's largest international investment employer—accounting for roughly 1 in 5 international investment jobs in Florida. Florida serves as the UK's commercial gateway to Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Southeastern United States.

With a GDP of nearly $1.9 trillion in Q1 of 2026, Florida would be the 14th largest economy in the world if it was a country. Florida’s economy has been ranked #1 in the nation for two consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report. Florida has also been recognized as the #1 state in the nation for developing and attracting a skilled workforce by Lightcast and Florida has also ranked #1 in Higher Education for 10 consecutive years— becoming #1 in the nation for workforce education this year.

Florida’s strategic infrastructure supports this economic strength, with three spaceports, 16 deepwater seaports, 21 commercial airports, 130 public-use airports, and more than 20 major military installations, including three combatant commands.