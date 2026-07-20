Homeowners Shocked when Unknown Male Enters Their Home Uninvited

Deputies Locate and Arrest Suspect

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a report of an unknown male who entered an occupied home without permission. The homeowners, shocked by an unknown male inside their home, called 911 while one armed himself with a firearm and ordered the suspect to leave. Eventually, the suspect complied and was observed entering a gray SUV, which was last seen going south on Dollar Road. Responding Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect was detained and later booked into jail.

On July 18, 2026, at approximately 3:45 pm, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a reported residential burglary at an occupied residence in the 2000 block of N. Dollar Road in Spokane Valley.

The victim caller advised an unknown male, later identified as 48-year-old Adrian R. Arredondo, entered their home through the back door, uninvited, and sat down on their couch. She added her husband was armed and they had convinced Arredondo to leave.

A responding Deputy arrived and contacted a victim standing in the driveway. The victim pointed south and said the suspect had just left in a gray Nissan SUV that was now at the intersection of N. Dollard Road and E. Trent Avenue.

The Deputy advised other responding Deputies of the vehicle’s description and location. They got behind the Nissan and conducted a traffic stop near the 6300 block of E. Trent Avenue.

An adult male driver, an adult female passenger, and a second passenger, Arredondo, were safely detained. Lacking probable cause that they had committed a crime or knew of Arredondo’s actions, the male driver and female passenger were later released without charges.

Through the investigation, Deputies developed probable cause to arrest Arredondo for Residential Burglary. He was advised of his rights and agreed to answer questions but would only say that he didn’t know.

Thankfully, the victims were not injured but were emotionally shaken by the incident.

Arredondo was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Residential Burglary, a felony.

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