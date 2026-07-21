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"For decades, individual gold buyers in the West were people like me and I bought gold and silver,That generation is ageing out, and it hasn't been replaced.

. Younger Western investors are chasing social media trends with money that should be going assets. Meanwhile in Asia and Southeast Asia, physical gold buying by ordinary citizens never stopped."” — wayne sedawie

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 24, 2026, China's largest banks — will stop offering retail customers leveraged paper gold trading. After settlement, existing clients can only close positions or take physical delivery. No new trades.This is not a footnote. It is a signal."People are drowning in news and starved of understanding," says Wayne Sedawie, a Gold Coast entrepreneur with over 50 years in business. Sedawie is the founder of gemstone marketplaces OpalAuctions and GemRockAuctions , owner of Coins-Auctioned, and an authorised Perth Mint distributor since 2007.He has personally bought gold and silver every month for decades as part of his own " bubble concept " — his proprietary strategy of reinvesting business profits into hard assets and property. "This story got buried under noise, but it tells you exactly where the smart money is heading — toward physical metal, away from paper promises."The World Gold Council reports central banks purchased 244 tonnes of gold last quarter alone, extending a run of roughly 1,000 tonnes a year for four straight years. By the end of May, the biggest buyers were Poland (64 tonnes), Uzbekistan (33 tonnes), China (25 tonnes), Kazakhstan (20 tonnes), and Singapore (4 tonnes).Nations under financial pressure — Russia and Turkey among them — have sold gold when they needed fast cash, proof of how liquid and trusted physical gold remains when paper markets get shaky."For decades, individual gold buyers in the West were people like me — and I've bought gold and silver every single month since 2007 as a Perth Mint distributor," Sedawie says. "That generation is ageing out, and it hasn't been replaced. Younger Western investors are chasing social media trends with money that should be going into a real, appreciating asset. Meanwhile in Asia and Southeast Asia, physical gold buying by ordinary citizens never stopped."China's move doesn't ban gold ownership — physical purchases, gold accumulation plans, and ETFs are untouched. What it targets is speculative, margin-based paper trading, the kind of leverage that lets markets be pushed around far from the value of the metal itself. Closing that door in the world's largest gold-consuming nation is a structural shift toward transparency and physical-price discovery — not a overnight price spike, but a long-term reset toward what gold is actually worth."This isn't speculation," Sedawie says. "It's a wake-up call. The West needs to stop watching headlines and start reading what's underneath them."**About Wayne Sedawie**Wayne Sedawie is a Gold Coast, Australia-based entrepreneur with over 50 years in business, currently operating five companies spanning e-commerce and property. He is the founder of OpalAuctions and GemRockAuctions, online gemstone and opal auction marketplaces, and owner of Coins-Auctioned. He has been an authorised Perth Mint distributor since 2007 and has personally bought gold and silver every month since then. Sedawie developed the "bubble concept," a business philosophy of reinvesting e-commerce profits into property and hard assets, which then fund new ventures — and has written a book on the model.

Aging problem with old gold buyers

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