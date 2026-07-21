A New Summit Promises Relief For Business Owners Who Are Tired of Earning More Just to Pay More in Taxes

A Boom is Coming. DON'T Miss It.

Entrepreneurs & Business Owners, uncover the road to financial freedom

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Retirement Institute (NRI) today announced the launch of the Sonic Boom Summit, a first-of-its-kind implementation event created to help business owners build their own tax-savvy passive wealth ecosystem. Rather than focusing solely on increasing revenue, the three-day Summit is designed to educate entrepreneurs on the mechanics of legally reducing taxes , converting business profits into passive wealth, and implementing a coordinated financial system intended to accelerate long-term wealth creation.The Summit will be held September 28–30, 2026, at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. Unlike traditional business conferences that emphasize motivation or theory, Sonic Boom is built around education followed by implementation, helping attendees begin putting key components of their personalized wealth ecosystem into place before returning home.For many entrepreneurs, building a successful business means wearing every hat imaginable. Owner. Salesperson. Marketing director. Operations manager. Human resources. Customer service. Somewhere along the way, they are also expected to become experts in taxes, retirement planning, asset protection, investments, and wealth creation. Most receive advice one piece at a time from different professionals, but rarely does anyone show them how those pieces work together as a coordinated financial system.The Sonic Boom Summit was created to change that.Over three immersive days, attendees will learn how taxes, retirement planning, business planning, legal planning, asset protection, passive income, and wealth accumulation can work together as one integrated ecosystem designed to help entrepreneurs keep more of what they earn and create wealth that extends well beyond the business itself.Unlike conferences that end with a notebook full of ideas, Sonic Boom emphasizes implementation. Throughout the event, participants will work alongside experienced professionals to begin building the framework for their own personalized wealth ecosystem, leaving with practical next steps already underway rather than a list of concepts waiting to be acted upon.Educational sessions will focus on:Legally reducing unnecessary taxationBuilding a tax-savvy passive wealth ecosystemCreating multiple streams of passive incomeAccelerating long-term wealth accumulationProtecting business assets and personal wealthEngineering retirement income designed for business ownersCoordinating tax, legal, retirement, and financial planning into one integrated systemImplementing strategies rather than simply learning about themBeyond the classroom, the Summit is designed to deliver a memorable experience that combines education with collaboration, entertainment, networking, and interactive business challenges. One of the event's signature initiatives will invite attendees to work together to help launch one entrepreneur 's business through a unique "pay it forward" competition that highlights innovation, teamwork, and the entrepreneurial spirit."Business owners don't need another motivational seminar," said Yvette Spillman, CEO of National Retirement Institute and host of the Sonic Boom Summit. "They need to understand how wealth is actually engineered. Most entrepreneurs work incredibly hard building successful businesses, yet very few have ever been shown how to build a coordinated financial ecosystem that legally reduces taxes, creates passive income, and allows their wealth to grow outside of their business. That's exactly what the Sonic Boom Summit was created to do."The Summit is designed for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, family-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, minority-owned businesses, independent professionals, and real estate investors who are looking for practical financial education paired with real implementation.Attendance is intentionally limited to preserve the interactive nature of the event and provide participants with meaningful implementation support throughout the three-day experience.Additional information and registration details are available at www.SonicBoomSummit.com Media ContactYvette SpillmanCEO, National Retirement Institute877-745-0008

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