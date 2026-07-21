Ernst Cuts Red Tape, Clears the Way for Disaster Recovery

WASHINGTON – After a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) rule change created barriers for Iowans trying to access natural disaster recovery tools, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) stepped in to ensure disaster victims can access key information on resources.

When Iowa was hit hard by tornadoes and flooding in 2024, Ernst pressed for answers on the staggering lack of coordination and competence federal agencies displayed in their response. A recently released report she requested found over 95% of Small Business Administration (SBA) information distributed in Iowa was not updated to reflect FEMA rule changes, directly impacting Iowans’ success in applying for federal disaster resources.

The report lays out additional measures to cut through the red tape and ensure outreach materials distributed by the SBA in the future are consistent, updated, and clear.

“Hardworking entrepreneurs who lose their livelihoods in a natural disaster have no time to spare when it comes to rebuilding and recovery. Timely and efficient access to federal resources can make the difference between a business that reopens its doors and one that has to close up shop,” said Senator Ernst. “Failing to provide disaster victims with updated information is yet another way Biden’s SBA left small business owners behind. I’m proud to be working with the Trump administration to correct this and ensure the next time disaster strikes, folks have the information they need.”

Background:

While in the Iowa National Guard, Ernst deployed multiple times to help Iowans recover from devastating floods and has long worked to cut government red tape so disaster victims can better access the tools they need. Most notably, she called for a one-stop shop that connects America’s rural communities to federal resources, now known as the Rural Partnership Network, a direct line of communication that helps coordinate hundreds of rural-focused federal support programs. In response to wide-spread, severe natural disasters in Iowa during 2024, Ernst called for full resources to support those impacted. She visited the Iowa communities affected and met directly with local leaders and emergency response officials to support recovery efforts. She also conductedoversight of FEMA to ensure recovery efforts remain free from politicization.

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