Harley Gordon Launches Insurance Education Advisors to Modernize Professional Insurance Education for the AI Era

Insurance Education Advisors Corp Logo Harley Gordon Insurance Education Advisors

Creator of the CLTC a nationally recognized long-term care designation launches a next-generation platform for online learning, credentials and digital trust.

Professional designations have always represented knowledge. Now they must also represent trust for consumers in an AI-driven world” — Harley Gordon

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harley Gordon , creator of the CLTC a nationally recognized Certification for Long-Term Care (CLTC) designation and one of the insurance industry's most respected educators, today announced the launch of Insurance Education Advisors (IE Advisors), a next-generation education platform designed to prepare insurance and financial professionals for the rapidly evolving healthcare and retirement marketplace. For more than three decades, Gordon has helped define professional education in the insurance industry. Now, he is building the next chapter combining modern online learning, live virtual instruction, professional designations, and AI-ready digital credentials to help advisors strengthen both their expertise and consumer trust.At launch, IE Advisors will introduce two flagship educational programs:• Medicare Planning Professional (MPP) – An advanced educational program covering Medicare, healthcare planning, IRMAA, retirement income strategies, long-term care, life insurance, and annuities.• Medicare Supplement Professional (MSP) – A practice development program focused on Medicare Supplement planning, objection handling, referral development, client communication, and expanding relationships into broader retirement planning opportunities.Unlike traditional classroom education, IE Advisors is being built as a comprehensive online learning center where professionals can complete self-paced coursework, attend live virtual training, participate in instructor-led workshops, earn professional designations, and access ongoing educational resources throughout their careers. "Professional education has changed," said Harley Gordon, Founder of Insurance Education Advisors. "Consumers expect more. Regulators expect more. Artificial intelligence is changing how professionals are discovered and evaluated. Education today must extend beyond knowledge; it must establish trust, demonstrate credibility and prepare advisors for the future."Insurance Education Advisors is incorporating lessons learned from one of the insurance industry's leading independent trust and verification platforms, Agent Review . These enhancements will allow professionals to display digital designation badges and credentials that are designed to be easily recognized by consumers, AI-powered search, and digital discovery platforms. The company is also exploring the use of AI-powered learning tools, personalized educational pathways, and trusted digital symbols that help distinguish professionals who have invested in advanced education and ongoing professional development."Designations have always represented knowledge," Gordon added. "Going forward, they also need to represent trust. Our vision is to create professional credentials that are meaningful to consumers, recognized by the industry, and increasingly understood by artificial intelligence." Insurance Education Advisors plans to expand its curriculum beyond Medicare with future programs covering retirement planning, long-term care, life insurance, annuities, and additional specialty disciplines, creating a lifelong education ecosystem for insurance professionals.About Insurance Education AdvisorsInsurance Education Advisors (IE Advisors) is a professional education company dedicated to advancing knowledge across Medicare, retirement planning, long-term care, life insurance, annuities, and related insurance disciplines. Founded by Harley Gordon, creator of the nationally recognized CLTCdesignation, IE Advisors combines modern online education, virtual learning, professional designations, and digital trust technologies to help insurance and financial professionals build expertise, strengthen credibility, and better serve today's consumers.

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