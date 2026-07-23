Taiwan's Chung Hua Plastic Named the Only Taiwan-Based Finalist at the 2026 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

2026 Manufacturing Leadership Awards finalists. Photos by the National Assoc. of Manufacturers. CHP's Digital Product Passport platform. Gary Wen at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala. Photos by the National Assoc. of Manufacturers.

CHP's Digital Product Passport for unit-level supply chain traceability was recognized in the Enterprise Integration & Technology category.

Innovation is not defined by the size of a company. It is defined by the courage to change.” — Gary Wen

TAOYUAN, TAOYUAN CITY, TAIWAN, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. (CHP) has been named the only Taiwan-based finalist at the 2026 Manufacturing Leadership Awards, earning recognition in the Enterprise Integration & Technology category for its project, "Parameter-Bound Digital Product Passport for Unit-Level Supply Chain Traceability."Presented by the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC), the digital transformation division of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the Manufacturing Leadership Awards recognize manufacturers applying digital technologies to improve operational performance, product quality, and business competitiveness.The complete list of finalists is available on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards website CHP's project gives every manufactured product its own digital identity by linking manufacturing parameters, inspection results, operator records, equipment data, and production history to each individual unit rather than to a production batch. Built on the company's parameter-bound Digital Product Passport architecture, the system provides complete unit-level traceability throughout the manufacturing process.The system is currently operating at CHP's Taiwan production facility, generating more than 300,000 Digital Product Passports each month. Since implementation, traceability investigation time has been reduced from approximately two hours to around ten minutes, while improved production visibility has contributed to a more than 30 percent reduction in production defect rates. Deployment at additional manufacturing facilities is underway.The Digital Product Passport combines data from Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), production equipment, AI-enabled automated inspection, robotics, and real-time manufacturing data into a single manufacturing record for each product. Engineers can review the complete manufacturing history of an individual product, making it easier to identify root causes, limit the number of affected products, and complete quality investigations more efficiently.The Enterprise Integration & Technology category brought together manufacturers from aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, defense, renewable energy, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. Fellow finalists included Boeing, General Motors, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), First Solar, and Bobcat. CHP was the only Taiwan-based company among all finalists in the 2026 Manufacturing Leadership Awards.Company representatives attended the awards gala in Scottsdale, Arizona, where manufacturers from around the world gathered to discuss the future of digital manufacturing."Digital transformation should solve real manufacturing challenges, not simply add more technology," said Gary Wen, General Manager of Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd."Innovation is not defined by the size of a company. It is defined by the courage to change. We hope our experience encourages more manufacturers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to embrace digital transformation."CHP will continue to advance its Digital Product Passport technology as part of its broader smart manufacturing strategy.About Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.Founded in 1976, Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based precision plastics manufacturer specializing in mold development, precision injection molding, secondary processing, and product assembly. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam, serving customers in the electronics, industrial equipment, defense, networking, and consumer products industries.CHP has expanded its smart manufacturing capabilities by integrating Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Digital Product Passport, AI-enabled automated inspection, robotics, and manufacturing data to improve production visibility, product traceability, and operational performance.

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