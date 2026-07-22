HPP Advisors Launches Full Bottle Unscrambler for Post-HPP Handling

HPP Advisors Horizontal HPP Full Bottle Unscrambler

Custom-engineered system helps beverage processors orient filled bottles, reduce manual handling, and improve downstream production flow.

BENTON HARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPP Advisors, a performance partner for high-utilization High Pressure Processing operations, has introduced its Horizontal HPP Full Bottle Unscrambler , a custom-engineered solution designed to improve post-HPP bottle handling, reduce manual labor, and support smoother downstream production flow.Developed specifically for beverage processors, the system is designed to orient filled bottles after High Pressure Processing and prepare them for more consistent downstream handling. It helps reduce manual bottle handling, improve line consistency, and support higher throughput in demanding beverage production environments.Inefficient post-HPP bottle handling can create unnecessary labor requirements, inconsistent product flow, and downstream bottlenecks after processing is complete. The Horizontal HPP Full Bottle Unscrambler addresses these challenges by creating a more controlled, repeatable, and efficient bottle-orienting process.“High-utilization HPP operations depend on more than the HPP machine itself,” said Gerald Ludwick, Managing Director of HPP Advisors. “The way product moves after processing has a major impact on throughput, labor efficiency, and operational confidence. This solution was developed to help beverage processors handle bottles more consistently while reducing unnecessary manual labor.”The Horizontal HPP Full Bottle Unscrambler is designed for demanding food and beverage production environments. The system features 304 stainless steel construction, square-tube welded frames, food-grade finishes, plastic-lined dumper and belt-conveyor components, height-adjustable stainless steel feet, and components designed for washdown environments.Intelligent controls help support consistent and reliable production. Key control features include an intelligent programmable logic controller, touchscreen human-machine interface, Ethernet/IP communications, vision photo-eye capability, automatic stop and restart functionality, soft controlled starts and stops, a digital cycles-per-minute counter, and a rate indicator.Safety and reliability are also central to the equipment design. The system includes safety interlocks on guarding doors, emergency-stop functionality, warning labels at pinch points, and UL-listed electrical components.Depending on bottle size and shape, typical system performance ranges from approximately 350 to 400 bottles per minute. Potential applications include juices, smoothies, wellness shots, functional beverages, protein beverages, and nutraceutical drinks.In addition to improving speed and consistency, each Horizontal HPP Full Bottle Unscrambler is custom engineered around the processor’s bottle size, bottle shape, production requirements, and facility needs. This allows HPP Advisors to develop a solution based on each customer’s operation rather than applying a one-size-fits-all system.The launch reflects HPP Advisors’ continued focus on helping food and beverage processors improve high-utilization HPP operations through smarter system design, throughput optimization, labor-efficient material handling, and reliable production support.For more information about the Horizontal HPP Full Bottle Unscrambler or to request a customized quote, call 269-858-8301 or visit HPPAdvisors.com.HPP Advisors supports food and beverage processors with performance-focused solutions for High Pressure Processing operations. The company helps processors improve uptime, throughput, line efficiency, and operational confidence through custom-engineered systems, replacement components, and strategic support for high-utilization HPP environments.Media ContactGerald LudwickManaging DirectorHPP Advisors1586 Paw Paw AvenueBenton Harbor, MI 49022United StatesEmail: GeneralMailbox@HPPAdvisors.comPhone: 269-858-8301Website: HPPAdvisors.com

HPP Advisors Horizontal HPP Full Bottle Unscrambler

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