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Waiehu Municipal Golf Course play will be altered Aug. 4 to 14 due to pond-liner work


 

Due to a delay in delivery of material needed for a new pond liner, Waiehu Municipal Golf Course play will be altered Aug. 4 to 14, 2026, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

 

During this time, golfers will play the back nine twice; the front nine will be closed.

 

Despite the material delivery delay, work on the pond liner is expected to be completed by the end of August.

 

Also, regular irrigation has resumed to maintain course playability and ensure continued watering.

 

"The department appreciates the patience and support of the golfing community as these critical repairs to support the long-term health and playability of Waiehu Municipal Golf Course are completed," County DPR Director Patrick McCall said.

 

For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

 

 

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Waiehu Municipal Golf Course play will be altered Aug. 4 to 14 due to pond-liner work

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