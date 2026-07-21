INVITATION TO BID - Seed and Fertilizer
SEALED BIDS - SEED AND FERTILIZER
Sealed bids for SEED AND FERTILIZER will be received in the office of the Chief Financial Officer, Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College Street-Room 125, Columbiana, Alabama 35051 until 2:30 P.M., July 30, 2026, at which time bids will be opened publicly and read.
If you have any questions concerning bid specifications, please submit all questions to Mary Horton at rlecroy@shelbyal.com by no later than 12:00 P.M., July 24th Responses to these questions, if appropriate, will be posted on the Ebid Portal by close of business July 27th Bidders may only rely upon written guidance or responses.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.