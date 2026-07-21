INVITATION TO BID - Seed and Fertilizer

SEALED BIDS - SEED AND FERTILIZER





Sealed bids for SEED AND FERTILIZER will be received in the office of the Chief Financial Officer, Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College Street-Room 125, Columbiana, Alabama 35051 until 2:30 P.M., July 30, 2026, at which time bids will be opened publicly and read.





If you have any questions concerning bid specifications, please submit all questions to Mary Horton at rlecroy@shelbyal.com by no later than 12:00 P.M., July 24th Responses to these questions, if appropriate, will be posted on the Ebid Portal by close of business July 27th Bidders may only rely upon written guidance or responses.