Burke Law Group Recognized Across Three Categories in Chambers USA 2026

Burke Law Group and two of its attorneys were recognized in the Chambers USA 2026 Guide.

Firm and attorneys recognized for environmental, natural resources, and commercial litigation excellence

These recognitions reflect the trust our clients place in us and the relationships we’ve built alongside them. We are deeply grateful to our clients who took the time to speak on our behalf.” — Marcella Burke, Chairman of Burke Law Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burke Law Group is proud to announce that the firm and two of its attorneys have been recognized in the Chambers USA 2026 Guide, the legal industry’s most respected and rigorous rankings, determined through extensive independent research and in-depth feedback from clients and peers. The firm earned recognition in three categories.

Burke Law Group was ranked for Texas: Environment. According to Chambers’ editorial assessment, “The Burke Law Group is noted for its work in environmental health and safety, regularly working with clients on compliance and risk evaluation as well as crises and enforcement actions. The team offers clients the additional benefit of significant government experience.”

The recognition places Burke Law Group among a field dominated by the nation’s largest firms, which is a notable distinction for a boutique built on senior-level attention and deep client relationships.

Clients interviewed by Chambers described the firm as “one of the most strategic, hard-working firms with which I’ve partnered,” noting that the team has “the talent, strategic approach and creative thinking to handle complex and sophisticated matters.”

One client observed, “I’ve been impressed with the diverse nature of their team, and how the different perspectives come together to drive strategy. They are creative and sharp, employing a strategic combination of litigation, policy, and communications expertise.”

Another pointed to the firm’s value: “They deliver the level of service and expertise comparable to what we’ve experienced from more expensive firms, which did not offer the same expertise and value.”

Marcella Burke, Chairman of Burke Law Group, earned an individual ranking for Texas: Environment. Chambers’ editorial noted that “Marcella Burke has considerable expertise in environment and natural resource matters, bringing to bear her significant experience in the Trump and Abbott administrations on behalf of her clients. She is particularly expert in strategic counseling and policy advice.”

Those interviewed by Chambers praised her as “a fantastic lawyer and strategic partner,” describing her as “incredibly hard working and well-versed in federal government matters” and “driven to finding solutions” with “incredible relationships.” One client said: “Marcella Burke’s client service and general level of service is ten out of ten. Marcella’s level of sophistication is ten out of ten. Her commercial vision is ten out of ten.”

Paul B. Simon was ranked in Louisiana: Litigation: General Commercial, marking his third consecutive year of recognition. Chambers’ editorial stated that “Paul Simon of Burke Law Group represents clients in a range of commercial litigation matters, often assisting companies from the energy and natural resources sector. He is also recognized for his expertise in appeals and arbitrations.”

Clients interviewed by Chambers described him as “exceedingly bright and an excellent writer and crafter of legal arguments,” with one adding, “Paul’s level of sophistication is ten out of ten. His commercial vision is ten out of ten. I always enjoy working with Paul and appreciate the advocacy and ability that he brings.”

“These recognitions reflect the trust our clients place in us and the relationships we’ve built alongside them,” said Burke. “Chambers rankings are driven in large part by the candid feedback of the clients and colleagues we work with every day. We are deeply grateful to our clients who took the time to speak on our behalf.”

Chambers and Partners has ranked the world’s leading lawyers and law firms for more than 30 years. Its rankings are based on independent research, including in-depth interviews with clients and market sources, and are widely regarded as a leading benchmark of legal excellence.

About Burke Law Group

Burke Law Group, PLLC is a Chambers-ranked, Texas-based law firm that advises companies and individuals on complex regulatory and enforcement matters. BLG delivers high-stakes commercial litigation and sophisticated corporate counsel. The firm’s attorneys bring deep experience in regulatory compliance and government enforcement, alongside a full-service commercial litigation, environmental law, and transactional platform.

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