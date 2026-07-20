Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs becomes NASS President

For Immediate Release

July 20, 2026

Rapid City, South Dakota — Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has been selected President of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the nation’s oldest, nonpartisan professional organization for public officials. Hobbs was sworn in July 17 at the conclusion of the NASS 2026 Summer Conference in Rapid City, South Dakota.

“I am deeply honored to serve as President of NASS and look forward to working alongside my colleagues from across the country,” said Hobbs. “From overseeing elections and supporting businesses to preserving state records, our offices carry out a wide range of critical functions that are essential to the communities we serve. NASS provides an invaluable forum to collaborate, share ideas, and identify innovative approaches that reflect our shared commitment to effective public service.”

Hobbs is Washington’s 16th Secretary of State and has served in the role since 2021. Before becoming Secretary of State, he represented Washington’s 44th Legislative District in the state Senate. He also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Washington Army National Guard.

Hobbs has been an active leader within NASS, serving on the Executive Board, co-chairing NASS committees, and showcasing Washington’s efforts to strengthen election security, foster international relations, manage public records, and support state archives and libraries.

His term as NASS President will conclude in July 2027 at the NASS 2027 Summer Conference in New Hampshire. As a point of history, Hobbs is the fourth Washingtonian to serve in this nationally respected role.

Additionally, the following members were sworn in to serve on the NASS Executive Board:

President: Hon. Steve Hobbs, Washington

President-elect: Hon. Michael Howe, North Dakota

Immediate Past President: Hon. Michael Watson, Mississippi

Treasurer: Hon. Stephanie Thomas, Connecticut

Secretary: Hon. Dale Caldwell, New Jersey

Eastern Region Vice-President: Hon. Gregg Amore, Rhode Island

Southern Region Vice-President: Hon. Kris Warner, West Virginia

Midwestern Region Vice-President: Hon. Steve Simon, Minnesota

Western Region Vice-President: Hon. Phil McGrane, Idaho

Member-at-Large (NPA Section): Hon. Deidre Henderson, Utah

Member-at-Large (ACR Section): Hon. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Vermont

Executive Board members will also serve until the conclusion of the NASS 2027 Summer Conference.

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Media Contact:

NASS Communications

communications@nass.org