Fatal Crash On I-215 In Salt Lake County

On July 20th, a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on I-215 near Redwood Road in Taylorsville when its hood became unlatched and flipped up. The driver of the Elantra stopped the vehicle between lanes two and three. A semi-truck traveling behind the Elantra was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Elantra. The driver of the Elantra sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured. Traffic lanes were closed for approximately four hours while the crash scene was investigated. A fatal crash on I-215 near Redwood Road in Salt Lake County.

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