Casey Lawrence selected as July 2026 Missouri Department of Natural Resources Team Member of the Month

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 16, 2026 – Casey Lawrence, talent development training manager with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Administrative Support, is the department’s Team Member of the Month for July 2026. She was selected for her service to the department and for her efforts while rebuilding the talent development section after a series of vacancies.

Lawrence joined the department a little more than a year ago and immediately began the difficult task of filling vacancies within the training development team. In addition to filling vacancies, she also spearheaded the reestablishment of several internal training programs, such as orientations for new team members and new supervisors, and the launch of the new MoDNR Way training program, a values-focused program for current and future department leaders.

“She is a dedicated leader who brings immense value to the team,” said Abigail Bennett, a senior talent development specialist who nominated Lawrence for the award. “Even without a full team, she immediately sprang into action to provide great service to the department.”

While filling numerous vacancies on the talent development team, Lawrence single-handedly managed the scheduling, presentation and tracking of the mandatory biennial non-discrimination and anti-harassment training for all department team members.

“She continuously strives to bring positivity to her role and her team, whether it’s a quick-witted joke or a homemade baked treat. She is a ray of sunshine,” said Julie Gerling, a talent development specialist who also nominated Lawrence for the award. “Whether it’s staying late to solve a problem, arriving early to prepare for an event or taking the initiative to handle a training challenge, she always acts with the team and the department’s best interest in mind."

Lawrence joined the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in June 2025 and resides in Jefferson City.

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