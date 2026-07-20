North Carolina Health Care Affordability Commission to Hold First Meeting on July 21
NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai and North Carolina State Treasurer Brad Briner to hold the first meeting of the Health Care Affordability Commission on Tuesday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live on the NCDHHS YouTube page.
The commission is part of Governor Stein’s commitment to expanding access to affordable health care in North Carolina and aims to develop timely, concrete solutions to rein in surging health care costs.
"Across North Carolina, families make difficult decisions every day about insurance, prescription drugs, medical bills, and whether they can afford to seek care when they need it," said Dev Sangvai, Health and Human Services Secretary. "The commission’s goal is to understand what is driving cost and identifying ways to make health care more affordable, accessible, and effective for every North Carolinian."
"We’ve been discussing health care affordability for decades, with little to no significant improvements. That has to change," said Treasurer Brad Briner. "The time for partisanship and pointing fingers needs to be done. We must work together to find meaningful recommendations on how to right this ship."
What:
Meeting of Governor Josh Stein’s Health Care Affordability Commission
Who:
Dev Sangvai, Secretary, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Co-Chair
Brad Briner, Treasurer, State of North Carolina, Co-Chair
When:
July 21, 2026
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Where:
In-Person Option:
North Carolina Department of Administration
325 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27603
Virtual Option: NCDHHS YouTube Live Link
Media:
Credentialed media should RSVP to news@dhhs.nc.gov or Loretta.Boniti@nctreasurer.gov
Health Care Affordability Commission Voting Members:
Dev Sangvai, Secretary, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Co-Chair
Brad Briner, Treasurer, State of North Carolina, Co-Chair
Gale Adcock, Member, N.C. Senate
Allen Buansi, Member, N.C. House of Representatives
Benton Sawrey, Member, N.C. Senate
Timothy Reeder, M.D., Member, N.C. House of Representatives
Kristin Walker, Director, Office of State Budget and Management
Advisory Members:
Josh Dobson, President and CEO, North Carolina Healthcare Association
John Green, CEO, Iredell Health System
Sandra Greene, DrPH, Professor of the Practice, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Tina Gordon, CEO, North Carolina Nurses Association
Steve Keene, President, North Carolina Medical Society
Rachel Keever, M.D., CEO, Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation
Mark McClellan, M.D., Director, Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy
Karen McLeod, President and CEO, Benchmarks
Paige Ouimet, Ph.D., Professor, UNC Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise
Cristy Page, M.D., CEO, UNC Health, and Dean, UNC School of Medicine
Michelle Ries, Director, North Carolina Institute of Medicine
Nicholas Riggs, Director, North Carolina Navigator Consortium
Rob Robinson, President, North Carolina Association of Public Community Health Plans
Gary Salamido, President and CEO, NC Chamber
Karen L. Smith, M.D., Family Medicine Practice of Karen L. Smith
Tunde Sotunde, M.D., CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Laurie Stradley, DrPH, CEO, Impact Health
Dave Werry, President, Well
Tom Wroth, M.D., President and CEO, Community Care of North Carolina
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